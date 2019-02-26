Mom Hands Out 200 Goodie Bags on 10-Hour Flight to Apologize For Crying Baby

For quite some time now, there’s been a never-ending debate on how to react when a baby or toddler starts crying on a commercial flight. The issue of putting together an area of the plane where only parents and kids could travel was even considered, so you know that the level of discomfort experienced by fliers when this happens is great.
One mother considered all this when she started preparing for a long flight from Seoul, South Korea to San Francisco, California, which also happened to be her baby’s first flight. So she put together goodie bags for all the passengers, in the eventuality her son started crying and she couldn’t soothe him back to sleep.
If you think the effort was insignificant, bear in mind that there were more than 200 people on that flight, according to one of the passengers, Dave Corona, who posted about the strange incident on social media.
To the mother and child’s credit, the kid didn’t cry. Still, the woman handed out the small goodie bags, which also included a note from the child, in which he apologized in advance for any disturbance he might cause.
“Hello, I'm Junwoo and I'm 4 months old,” the note read. “Today, I am going to the U.S. with my mom and grandma to see my aunt. I'm a little bit nervous and scary because it's my first flight, which means that I may cry or make too much noise. I will try to go quietly, though I can't make any promises... Please excuse me.”
The goodie bag included candy and crackers, but also a pair of very handy ear plugs. According to the passenger who posted about it, they turned out to be useless.
“A mother handed out more than 200 goodie bags filled with candy and ear plugs, in case her 4 month old child cried during the flight. A very touching gesture by the mother but as you know when you have kids expect the unexpected,” Corona says. “Not a peep out of the kid.”
