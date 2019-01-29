autoevolution

Woman on United Airlines Flight Refuses to Sit Between 2 Fat People: I Eat Salad

29 Jan 2019, 12:40 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Not all airline companies enforce the policy of having oversize passengers purchase two tickets, but in the eyes of one flier at least, they should. She threw one heck of a tantrum on a recent United Airlines flight when she was sat between two “big pigs,” as she called them.
11 photos
Kitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk FlyerKitty Hawk Flyer
Norma Rodgers is a nurse who commutes by plane to work since 2002. She and her friend Mac were on the flight earlier this month, when another woman was shown to the middle seat, between them. Even before boarding was complete, she was already verbally abusing them.

That’s when Norma took out her phone and filmed the incident. For some reason, the video has just recently gone viral: it now has almost 2.5 million views and has reignited the conversation on oversize people buying 2 plane tickets so as to not inconvenience other passengers.

The video begins with the woman on her phone, complaining about her situation. Norma says that the worst of the verbal abuse happened off camera – apparently, the woman took it down a notch when she noticed the phone pointed at her.

“Oh my goodness, I don't know how I'm going to do this for the next four hours,” the woman says. “This is just impossible cause they're squishing me. Like, friggin' just unbelievable. I can't sit here because they're both so big on left and right. I can't even sit here. At least they'll keep me warm.”

Another passenger offers to go and find her a seat, but returns empty-handed. The woman then calls for a flight attendant to help, voicing the same complaints: she can’t breathe, she’s being squished. She’s eventually told to stand at the back of the plane and she will be found a new seat.

As she leaves her seat, another passenger tells her she should be ashamed of herself. “Well, I eat salad!” she fights back. “Why don't you try and sit between those two big pigs?”

Norma says that she filed a formal complaint against the woman and the other passengers demanded that she be taken off the flight, which eventually happened.

However, as many commenters point out, the surest way to have avoided this would have been for Nina and Mac to attempt to sit next to each other, which would have been practically impossible, due to their size. Better yet, they should have bought a ticket for that middle seat as well.

airplane United Airlines airport viral video Las Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
PANOZ RoadsterPANOZ Roadster Coupe CabrioPANOZ AvezzanoPANOZ Avezzano CoupeFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniAll car models  
 
 