Woman on United Airlines Flight Refuses to Sit Between 2 Fat People: I Eat Salad

Not all airline companies enforce the policy of having oversize passengers purchase two tickets, but in the eyes of one flier at least, they should. She threw one heck of a tantrum on a recent United Airlines flight when she was sat between two “big pigs,” as she called them.

That’s when Norma took out her phone and filmed the incident. For some reason, the video has just recently gone viral: it now has almost 2.5 million views and has reignited the conversation on oversize people buying 2 plane tickets so as to not inconvenience other passengers.



The video begins with the woman on her phone, complaining about her situation. Norma says that the worst of the verbal abuse happened off camera – apparently, the woman took it down a notch when she noticed the phone pointed at her.



“Oh my goodness, I don't know how I'm going to do this for the next four hours,” the woman says. “This is just impossible cause they're squishing me. Like, friggin' just unbelievable. I can't sit here because they're both so big on left and right. I can't even sit here. At least they'll keep me warm.”



Another passenger offers to go and find her a seat, but returns empty-handed. The woman then calls for a flight attendant to help, voicing the same complaints: she can’t breathe, she’s being squished. She’s eventually told to stand at the back of the plane and she will be found a new seat.



As she leaves her seat, another passenger tells her she should be ashamed of herself. “Well, I eat salad!” she fights back. “Why don't you try and sit between those two big pigs?”



Norma says that she filed a formal complaint against the woman and the other passengers demanded that she be



However, as many commenters point out, the surest way to have avoided this would have been for Nina and Mac to attempt to sit next to each other, which would have been practically impossible, due to their size. Better yet, they should have bought a ticket for that middle seat as well.



