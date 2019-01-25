Entire Family Got Kicked Off United Airlines Flight Because They Stink

More on this:

1 Azealia Banks Walks Off Aer Lingus Flight Because “Irish Women Are Ugly”

2 United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Canada, is Stuck For 16 Hours

3 Paraplegic Man Forced to Scoot Down Aisle in United Airlines Plane on His Bottom

4 70YO Man Banned from the U.S. after He Mistakenly Declares Himself a Terrorist

5 Ex-NBA Eric Murdock Sues United Airlines For $10 Million For “Race-Baiting”