Entire Family Got Kicked Off United Airlines Flight Because They Stink

There’s something rotten in the State of Denmark, as the Bard would say. A family booked to travel on United Airlines from Miami to Detroit believe something happened to have staff boot them off the plane under pretenses that passengers had complained about their “body odor.”
Yossi and Jennie Adler and their 19-month daughter had just finished their vacation in Miami and were on board a United Airlines flight heading back home to Detroit. The plane had pulled from the gate and they were settling in for the journey back, when they were told they would have to de-plane once the bird was back at the gate.
Naturally, they asked what the problem was and were told that passengers had complained of their “body odor,” they tell Local 10 News. The strangest thing is that they didn’t stink – or so they’re convinced.
They even have video of Yossi confronting airline staff about the alleged body odor that proves the United Airlines people didn’t even want to answer their questions. They also say they stopped strangers in the airport to ask them if they could smell anything bad about them, and were told that they were fine.
“There's no body odor that we have. There's nothing wrong with us,” Yossi is heard telling one of the United agents. “We don't have odor, okay? Nobody here has odor.”
That didn’t seem to do the trick. They were forced to spend the night in Miami, but United offered them a meal voucher and booked them at a hotel. Presumably, one that had a working bathroom they could use to wash up. Their fight was rescheduled for the next day and proceeded without further incident.
In a statement to the media, United Airlines stands by the decision to remove the passengers based on other people’s complaints, but the Adlers are convinced there was another reason for what happened. And they want to know what it was.
