United Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Canada, is Stuck For 16 Hours

22 Jan 2019
It’s one thing to be prepared for a 16-hour flight and it’s an entirely different story to spent all this time stuck in a plane that’s grounded for mechanical issues. Especially if it’s in freezing temperatures, with limited supplies of food and water.
United Airlines Flight 179 left from Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday, bound for Hong Kong International Airport. Because of a medical emergency on board, it was forced to land in Canada, with plans to take off right after the sick passenger was taken care of.

Passengers on the plane wouldn’t leave for another 18 hours, 16 of which they spent trapped inside the cabin, as temperatures dipped below freezing and food and water (and patience) were running low. Because the Goose Bay Airport, which is a Canadian Forces Base, did not have a custom officer on duty, they weren’t allowed to leave the cabin. Only after more than 13 hours on board arrangements were made so they could go to a nearby terminal to stretch their legs – 20 passengers at a time, for limited stretches, one passengers tells CNN.

“Prior to departure, the aircraft experienced a mechanical issue. The airport did not have customs officers overnight so we were not able to let customers depart the aircraft. An alternative aircraft is being flown in to transport customers back to Newark,” United says in a statement to NBC News. “We apologize to our customers and our crew is doing everything possible to assist them during the delay.”

However, word among passengers, many of whom took to Twitter to document their nightmare experience, is that United knew after about 3 hours that the plane was in no condition to take off again. Apparently, there was an issue with one of the emergency exit doors, which wouldn’t close securely. Yet they waited for 10 more hours before calling for a rescue plane, which meant the passengers were stranded.

At one point, as food and water supplies were running low, locals had food and beverages delivered on the plane. About 18 hours after the emergency landing, the rescue plane took off, bringing the passengers back to New Jersey.

Only a handful agreed to keep with the original plan and fly to Hong Kong. Most cut their losses, took the vouchers, the refund and the travel credit offered as apology, and returned home.



