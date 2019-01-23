autoevolution
Azealia Banks Walks Off Aer Lingus Flight Because “Irish Women Are Ugly”

Rapper Azealia Banks may be brilliant as an artist, but she’s not exactly PC when it comes to voicing her opinions. And boy, does she have those! Her latest, for instance, is that all “Irish women are ugly” and it stems from an incident that saw her unboarding an Aer Lingus flight.
On Monday, Banks and her crew boarded an Aer Lingus flight from London to Dublin, where she was to perform a sold-out show. She had barely set foot in the cabin when she got into an altercation with one of the flight attendants, the BBC reports.

According to Banks, the flight attendant “cornered” her, asking her if she was going “to be trouble” even before she got the chance to get to her seat. She kept asking for her passport, but Banks needed time to retrieve it.

Then, because the flight attendant wouldn’t get out of her space, Banks decided that she’d “worked too hard in [her] life to be cornered” and to be treated “like an animal,” so she and one member of her crew walked off the plane. The flight took off with an 1-hour delay because the entire crew had to retrieve their bags from inside the plane.

In an expletive-laden Instagram post, Banks is accusing the flight attendant of racial profiling and ends up calling all Irish women “ugly.” She also says she’s been banned for life by Aer Lingus, but there doesn’t seem to be any foundation for that claim.

“Aer Lingus can confirm that two guests scheduled to fly on 10:55 GMT flight from London Gatwick to Dublin (EI233) this morning disembarked themselves prior to departure,” the airline tells the BBC in a statement. “The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord. Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behavior. The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority.”

Banks made it to Dublin by car and ferry and she dedicated the show to all the “beautiful” Irish women in attendance, right before saying they needed to lay off the bronzer and get more vitamin D.
