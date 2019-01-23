Azealia Banks Walks Off Aer Lingus Flight Because “Irish Women Are Ugly”

Rapper Azealia Banks may be brilliant as an artist, but she’s not exactly PC when it comes to voicing her opinions. And boy, does she have those! Her latest, for instance, is that all “Irish women are ugly” and it stems from an incident that saw her unboarding an Aer Lingus flight.

According to Banks, the flight attendant “cornered” her, asking her if she was going “to be trouble” even before she got the chance to get to her seat. She kept asking for her passport, but Banks needed time to retrieve it.



Then, because the flight attendant wouldn’t get out of her space, Banks decided that she’d “worked too hard in [her] life to be cornered” and to be treated “



In an expletive-laden Instagram post, Banks is accusing the flight attendant of racial profiling and ends up calling all Irish women “ugly.” She also says she’s been banned for life by Aer Lingus, but there doesn’t seem to be any foundation for that claim.



“Aer Lingus can confirm that two guests scheduled to fly on 10:55 GMT flight from London Gatwick to Dublin (EI233) this morning disembarked themselves prior to departure,” the airline tells the BBC in a statement. “The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord. Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behavior. The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority.”



