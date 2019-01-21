autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

AeroMexico Brilliantly Trolls The U.S. With DNA Discounts Ad

21 Jan 2019, 13:13 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
President Donald Trump continues to ask for funding to build his wall on the Mexican border, so AeroMexico, which aims to convince more Americans to fly to Mexico, has a brilliant twist to his proposal.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
As many Americans feel and show animosity towards Mexicans crossing the border into the U.S., either legally or not, they’re forgetting a very important aspect: they, too, may have Mexican blood. That’s the idea behind a recent ad campaign from AeroMexico, which has attained viral status just now.

You can see it at the bottom of the page as well. Called “DNA Discounts,” the ad shows Texans from Wharton (which is about 300 miles north of the border) openly expressing their dislike of all things Mexican, unless they’re Taco Bell and on American territory. There is no mistaking how they feel: they want Mexicans to stay put and they wouldn’t even dream of crossing the border to visit Mexico.

So AeroMexico performs DNA tests on them and shows them that they have Mexican blood coursing through their veins, to a larger or smaller degree. The announcement shocks and horrifies some, but only until they hear that it can translate into a discount: each will get a discount on AeroMexico equal to the percentage of Mexican blood detected in the DNA tests.

Directed by Rafa Martinez, the ad bears the tagline “There are no borders within us” and includes stunning aerial views of the sights any tourist would see if they visited Mexico. At the same time, it delivers a hilarious punch to Trump’s border wall campaign, proving AeroMexico has attained ninja-level skills in the art of trolling.

As you can imagine, the ad has been received warmly by all those Americans who believe Trump’s wall is a stupid idea, as is his shutting down the government for it. Trump supporters, on the other hand, are so not feeling it – even if it’s done in jest.

[YOUTUBE=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sCeMTB5P6U&]
lol donald trump airplane Mexico AeroMexico ad viral video
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Latest car models:
SUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactKIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll car models  
 
 