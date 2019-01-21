5 Man Steals Chevrolet Hearse With Body Inside, Doesn’t Get Too Far

AeroMexico Brilliantly Trolls The U.S. With DNA Discounts Ad

President Donald Trump continues to ask for funding to build his wall on the Mexican border, so AeroMexico, which aims to convince more Americans to fly to Mexico, has a brilliant twist to his proposal. 10 photos



You can see it at the bottom of the page as well. Called “DNA Discounts,” the ad shows Texans from Wharton (which is about 300 miles north of the border) openly expressing their dislike of all things Mexican, unless they’re Taco Bell and on American territory. There is no mistaking how they feel: they want Mexicans to stay put and they wouldn’t even dream of crossing the border to visit Mexico.



So AeroMexico performs DNA tests on them and shows them that they have Mexican blood coursing through their veins, to a larger or smaller degree. The announcement shocks and horrifies some, but only until they hear that it can translate into a discount: each will get a discount on AeroMexico equal to the percentage of Mexican blood detected in the DNA tests.



Directed by Rafa Martinez, the ad bears the tagline “There are no borders within us” and includes



As you can imagine, the ad has been received warmly by all those Americans who believe Trump’s wall is a stupid idea, as is his shutting down the government for it. Trump supporters, on the other hand, are so not feeling it – even if it’s done in jest.



