Pilot Tries to Climb Into The Cockpit Through Passenger Window Before Takeoff

Here’s something you don’t see or don’t wish to see every day: a pilot tried to get on board a plane at London’s Heathrow airport by climbing in through the window. And yes, it was all caught on camera.

11 photos



Before he deleted the – rather compromising – footage, it had already attained near-viral status, generating quite a funny discussion on what the pilot was doing. The original poster shared the clip with the caption, “When you’re running late for work and you forget your keys...” and it certainly seems like this is what the guy is doing.



The video shows him struggling to get himself through the narrow window, while balancing on the platform. He reaches inside, he tries to get in but he isn’t able to. At the end of the video, another pilot approaches him, presumably to help him out.



While it would be fun to imagine the pilot forgot the keys to the plane and, thus, has no means to unlock the door, it’s probably not that. Commercial airplanes don’t have keys on doors or for their engine.



As one pilot explains on aviation site



“Likewise with exterior doors, on smaller planes including private end executive jets, you can find keyed exterior doors and luggage compartments,” the pilot says. “With transport jets at airlines you won't find keys. To secure those doors the jet bridge is pulled away from the airplane so there is no physical access to the boarding door.”



So this still leaves the question of what that pilot is doing in the video. As for why it was pulled by the pilot who shared it, that much is obvious: he didn’t want to get The incident, according to The Sun , occurred at Terminal 2. It was filmed and then shared on social media by a British Airways pilot who goes under the moniker Jonny The Pilot , but it seems to have been pulled since then. You can see it at the link above.Before he deleted the – rather compromising – footage, it had already attained near-viral status, generating quite a funny discussion on what the pilot was doing. The original poster shared the clip with the caption, “When you’re running late for work and you forget your keys...” and it certainly seems like this is what the guy is doing.The video shows him struggling to get himself through the narrow window, while balancing on the platform. He reaches inside, he tries to get in but he isn’t able to. At the end of the video, another pilot approaches him, presumably to help him out.While it would be fun to imagine the pilot forgot the keys to the plane and, thus, has no means to unlock the door, it’s probably not that. Commercial airplanes don’t have keys on doors or for their engine.As one pilot explains on aviation site Stack Exchange , “Small planes tend to have keys, but not all. The bigger the plane the less likely a key is needed and once you get into jets, I can't think of any that need keys for engine starts. The starting and securing of engines with no keys comes down to switches and knobs.”“Likewise with exterior doors, on smaller planes including private end executive jets, you can find keyed exterior doors and luggage compartments,” the pilot says. “With transport jets at airlines you won't find keys. To secure those doors the jet bridge is pulled away from the airplane so there is no physical access to the boarding door.”So this still leaves the question of what that pilot is doing in the video. As for why it was pulled by the pilot who shared it, that much is obvious: he didn’t want to get a colleague into (any further) trouble.