2019 Nurburgring Layout Changes Explained in Live Video, The Tarmac Is Fresh

26 Feb 2019, 14:24 UTC
With the Nurburgring set to open its gates for the 2019 season next month, we can now talk about the construction work that has taken place over the cold season. We brought you a video talking about the most important Green Hell updates last November and we've brought along a fresh update for today.
The fresh piece of footage we have here shows the current state of the track, with Nurburgring settler Misha Charoudin delivering plenty of live impressions - note that we're talking about the Nordschleife here, with the GP track having briefly welcomed cars earlier this month thanks to the brilliant weather.

We're looking at the most serious construction work performed in many years, with multiple sections of the track having received fresh asphalt (it's not just that top layer, with the changes going deep).

Once again, the bump before the Schwedenkreuz entry has been ironed out. And while this takes away a bit of the excitement, it doesn't just come with the advantage of making things safer - the Sx, as those in the know call this corner, with its high-velocity aura, is arguably the most dangerous one across the 20.8 km track.

For instance, the whole width of the track in now available for overtaking, which will be especially useful during VLN races (the first testing session kicks off on March 16th).

The famous German track has also been gifted with extra protection fences and, for instance, the clip allows us to check out this through the Hatzenbach section of the track.

As explained in the clip, it will take a few days of full "traffic" for the fresh asphalt to deliver its full grip, but the transition sections are smooth and obviously don't cover braking areas.

Nevertheless, fans will probably start writing across the fresh asphalt again, even though officials have asked them to refrain from doing so in order to minimize grip-related risks.

While we usually mention the hot points for videos longer than five minutes, we have to tell you that the one below is worthy of your undivided attention.

