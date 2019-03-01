Careless Driver Lets Kids Hang Out The Open Windows of His Citroen C3 Picasso

File this under “dumb things you should never do as a driver / parent / caregiver:” let 2 minor kids in your care hang out the open widows of the car as you do about 30 mph on a street packed with parked cars and considerable traffic. Or under any other circumstance, if the car is moving.

11 photos



The video, also available at the bottom of the page, shows the car going down a busy street. There’s a kid hanging out the back window: an older boy. He’s waving his arms and even smiling at Kennedy at one point, so he’s clearly sold onto this idea that what he’s being allowed to do is “fun.” There’s also a younger girl in the front passenger seat: she too is hanging out, but not as much as the boy, which could mean she was probably wearing her seatbelt.



“I was shocked. Obviously not wearing a seatbelt. The wee brat stuck his tongue out at me,” Kennedy says, as cited by the



He expressed the same concern in his original post, which included a mention to the Highway Code that referred to the safe transportation of pets or other animals in passenger cars. If you’re supposed to take such precautions in case of a dog, common sense should dictate . Common sense is clearly not working for this particular driver.



“Highway Code states, ‘When in a vehicle make sure dogs or other animals are suitably restrained so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you, or themselves, if you stop quickly’,” Kennedy wrote. “Don’t allow your pet to ride with its head hanging out of the window, as it’s potentially dangerous and can cause injury’.”



It happened just recently in Falkirk, UK, and the scene was captured by a shocked taxi driver who was traveling behind the car, a red Citroen C3 Picasso . Ian Kennedy, the taxi driver, shared the footage on social media, in the hope that the driver would be caught and punished, but also as a warning to others who might think this is “fun.”The video, also available at the bottom of the page, shows the car going down a busy street. There’s a kid hanging out the back window: an older boy. He’s waving his arms and even smiling at Kennedy at one point, so he’s clearly sold onto this idea that what he’s being allowed to do is “fun.” There’s also a younger girl in the front passenger seat: she too is hanging out, but not as much as the boy, which could mean she was probably wearing her seatbelt.“I was shocked. Obviously not wearing a seatbelt. The wee brat stuck his tongue out at me,” Kennedy says, as cited by the Daily Record . “The one in the back is definitely not wearing a seatbelt. The one in the front I am not sure. It’s frightening seeing parents allowing this behavior, especially this street as it is really bad for parked cars. All it takes it one mistake.”He expressed the same concern in his original post, which included a mention to the Highway Code that referred to the safe transportation of pets or other animals in passenger cars. If you’re supposed to take such precautions in case of a dog, common sense should dictate . Common sense is clearly not working for this particular driver.“Highway Code states, ‘When in a vehicle make sure dogs or other animals are suitably restrained so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you, or themselves, if you stop quickly’,” Kennedy wrote. “Don’t allow your pet to ride with its head hanging out of the window, as it’s potentially dangerous and can cause injury’.”