Mom With Ninja Reflexes Saves Son’s Life in Bike Crash

This is one of those you-have-to-see-it-to-believe-it-type of survival stories, but it should / must also act as a reminder of how important it is to wear protective gear when riding a motorbike. That also applies to kids, it goes without saying.

“This mother miraculously saved her son after they fell from the motorbike they were traveling on after being clipped by a car,”



The video continues to show the car that caused the accident continue driving as if nothing had happened, and the father pulling over a little farther down the road to check on his wife and son. It also includes a couple of closer, slower frames of the mother’s quick gesture that ended up saving the kid’s life.



Indeed, had she not acted this quickly, the child would have been run over by the truck and chances are he would not have survived. Still, one has to wonder about his condition after he was thrown off the bike with such force, and he hit the head on the road with considerable force. He is not wearing a helmet, as you can see.



So, while the mother deserves props for her ninja-like reflexes, she also deserves to be reminded (at the very least) that it’s a parent’s responsibility to ensure the kid’s safety while traveling by any means, be it car, motorbike or bicycle. In this particular case, a helmet for the boy should have been mandatory.



Sadly, the report doesn’t offer any information on the mother and son’s condition after the near-fatal collision, so here’s to hoping the kid is alright to ride another day – this time,



