Central team have stopped a vehicle after a call reporting erratic driving #A11 Wymondham. They were shocked to find a car being driven with no front tyre. Driver arrested on suspicion of #DrinkDriving & provides an evidential reading of 126ugs (3.5x's) limit #Fatal4 304/1265 pic.twitter.com/bIaByYr0d4 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 26, 2019

Yes it's the shocking reality of what we have to deal with.. The wheel is bad enough but coupled with the drink.... — Sgt Chris Harris (@SgtChrisHarris) January 26, 2019

Norfolk Police were “shocked” to find one such driver on the A11 over the weekend, in the UK, as they say on their official Twitter page. They responded to a call of erratic driving , but what they found topped even their worst expectations.“Central team have stopped a vehicle after a call reporting erratic driving #A11 Wymondham. They were shocked to find a car being driven with no front tire. Driver arrested on suspicion of #DrinkDriving & provides an evidential reading of 126ugs (3.5x's) limit #Fatal4,” the police say.They also posted a photo of the car in question and the alcohol readings. Even so, this seemed like too much to take in, because one commenter questioned them if this was “for real.” Unfortunately, it was, the police responded, and it could have had fatal consequences.“It's the shocking reality of what we have to deal with.. The wheel is bad enough but coupled with the drink…,” the police wrote in response.Luckily, this time, no one was hurt and that includes the irresponsible driver who got properly drunk and then decided to take a tire-less car to a public road as if it was no big deal. As the Norfolk Police also say, this literally doubled the odds of an accident. So indeed, the fact that they were able to get there before anything happened was a stroke of good luck.Further details about the reckless driver have not been released. The police don’t say whether he will be facing additional charges for taking his 3-tire car on the road, in addition to the drunk driving charge.