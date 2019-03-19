The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

5 Woman Dragged by Car at Gas Station For Designer Purse

4 Here’s a Car Thief’s Reaction When He Realizes He’s Being Filmed During Break-In

3 Woman Steals Toyota RAV4 Rental Because The “Demons Told” Her To

2 One Florida Cop Prevents Car Break-Ins by Checking Every Single Door Himself

1 Woman Gets Stolen Buick Back, Thief Comes Asking For Property Left Inside

More on this:

Woman Steals Car And Flees The Cops, Then Tries to Blame it on a Kid Passenger

A 19-year-old woman from Lakewood, Washington, is in police custody after more than a dozen home detention violations stemming from a December incident that saw her stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase. 38 photos



According to police documents, Glenn was working at Whole Foods in University Place at the time. She gained access to the breakroom staff used and stole a co-worker’s car keys, and then drove off.



When police spotted the car some time later, she had several juveniles with her. The report doesn’t say whether they were related or how come she’d picked them up. However, the fact that she had minors with her didn’t stop her from trying to flee the police: the report notes that she was traveling at speeds of up to 70 mph. Even after cops deployed spike strips, she was still able to move at about 35 mph before stopping voluntarily.



When she pulled over, she jumped in the backseat and then tried to argue with the cops that she’d never been behind the wheel. She indicated a 14-year-old as a the driver, a claim disputed by the other kids.



“Hours later a cop was following us, and she tries to lose it while everybody was saying, ‘Just stop,’ then she started the high-speed chase. I wanted to get out, but I couldn't – she kept going until she hit that dead end and jumped in the back seat,” one of the kids told the police at the time.



Glenn eventually owned up to stealing the vehicle and trying to flee the police. She has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude and driving without a license, but her latest court appearance was for the recent home detention violations. Her bond has been set at $75,000.



And that’s only the top of the iceberg, it was revealed in court the other day. Not only did the woman, Shandrika Glenn, steal a coworker’s car and tried to evade the cops, but she then tried to pin the blame on one of the juveniles she’d taken with her for a ride. To her bad luck , the kids ratted on her and told the cops that she was the one behind the wheel, KIRO7 reports.According to police documents, Glenn was working at Whole Foods in University Place at the time. She gained access to the breakroom staff used and stole a co-worker’s car keys, and then drove off.When police spotted the car some time later, she had several juveniles with her. The report doesn’t say whether they were related or how come she’d picked them up. However, the fact that she had minors with her didn’t stop her from trying to flee the police: the report notes that she was traveling at speeds of up to 70 mph. Even after cops deployed spike strips, she was still able to move at about 35 mph before stopping voluntarily.When she pulled over, she jumped in the backseat and then tried to argue with the cops that she’d never been behind the wheel. She indicated a 14-year-old as a the driver, a claim disputed by the other kids.“Hours later a cop was following us, and she tries to lose it while everybody was saying, ‘Just stop,’ then she started the high-speed chase. I wanted to get out, but I couldn't – she kept going until she hit that dead end and jumped in the back seat,” one of the kids told the police at the time.Glenn eventually owned up to stealing the vehicle and trying to flee the police. She has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude and driving without a license, but her latest court appearance was for the recent home detention violations. Her bond has been set at $75,000.