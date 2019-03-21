Pickup Trucks In America Could Use Better Passenger-Side Protection

5 Math Teacher Leaves Child in Car For 10 Hours While She Works

4 Two Florida Dads Have Created The Device That Can Prevent Hot Car Deaths

3 Man Cooks Well-Done Steak in His Parked Car, on Hot Australian Day

2 Heartless Human Leaves Dog in Freezing Car to Spend The Day Skiing

1 Mississippi Cop Leaves Child to Die in Hot Patrol Car While She Has Sex

More on this:

Florida Grandma Invents Device to Prevent Hot Car Deaths

A grandmother from Winter Haven, Florida, was so saddened to hear countless reports of hot car deaths, be they of children or dogs, that she set out to create a device that would prevent them. It’s called SOLO. 9 photos



“It seemed like every week there was a child that died in a car and I just started thinking about it. How could they detect a child in a car?” she says of how she came to think of such a device. “I wanted something that was fail-safe that could detect a living person through breathing, which is non-contact and automatic.”



SOLO can be easily mounted on the roof of the car and will detect the slightest movement inside. If the driver leaves and forgets a child, an elderly person or a dog inside, the movement will activate a visual and audio alarm. The latter is easily distinguishable from any other alarm.



“It sounds an alarm in an SOS cadence and it doesn't stop until someone comes back to the car and physically turns it off,” Staninger explains. The head of CMS Worldgroup says that the SOS sound is precisely what makes SOLO stand out from any other alarm. In other words, if anyone hears it, they will know there’s



Staninger had to invest her children’s inheritance into the project, but she says it’s already a hit with local police. She is now hoping automakers will license SOLO and install it in their cars and, of course, to be able to put it up for commercial use.







SOLO stands for Save Our Loved Ones and it was created with help from CMS Worldgroup in Clearwater, grandma Carol Staninger tells Fox 13 . They’re a group that helps inventors take their ideas from the dreaming stage and into reality, and Carol heard about them on Fox 13.“It seemed like every week there was a child that died in a car and I just started thinking about it. How could they detect a child in a car?” she says of how she came to think of such a device. “I wanted something that was fail-safe that could detect a living person through breathing, which is non-contact and automatic.”SOLO can be easily mounted on the roof of the car and will detect the slightest movement inside. If the driver leaves and forgets a child, an elderly person or a dog inside, the movement will activate a visual and audio alarm. The latter is easily distinguishable from any other alarm.“It sounds an alarm in an SOS cadence and it doesn't stop until someone comes back to the car and physically turns it off,” Staninger explains. The head of CMS Worldgroup says that the SOS sound is precisely what makes SOLO stand out from any other alarm. In other words, if anyone hears it, they will know there’s someone locked in a car , possibly in danger.Staninger had to invest her children’s inheritance into the project, but she says it’s already a hit with local police. She is now hoping automakers will license SOLO and install it in their cars and, of course, to be able to put it up for commercial use.