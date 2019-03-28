Mother Slams Korean Air, Delta For Kicking Teens Off Flight For Peanut Allergy

A mother is publicly slamming Delta Airlines and its partner Korean Air, after a situation that saw her two teenage boys, 15 and 16, stranded in South Korea. And it was all because one of the airlines wouldn’t accommodate one of the boys, who has severe peanut allergy.

They would have to take a long flight, but they were experienced world travelers and she thought everything would be ok. The entire family had flown Delta before and has nothing but nice things to say about them, especially since they’d always accommodated the eldest son and his peanut allergy.



The boys flew from Atlanta to Seoul, where they had a 3-hour layover: enough time to catch a connecting flight, operated by Korean Air, a Delta partner. That’s when trouble began, Patel says.



“My oldest son explained to the gate agents his severe peanut & tree nuts allergy (ingestion and airborne) which is what he does when boarding all Delta flights. He asked if they could not serve peanuts, make an announcement for passengers to refrain from eating peanuts, and board early to clean his seat,” Patel says.



Initially, the gate agent agreed and let them on the plane, but a flight attendant came soon after, to tell the boys they would be serving peanuts after all. When they protested, the boys were presented with 2 choices: fly under these conditions or de-plane immediately. Then, out of a sudden, the same gate agent came back and kicked them off the plane.



The boys pleaded and argued, and tried to reason with him. He allegedly laughed with the other 5 flight attendants who were watching, and



The teens ended up stranded in Seoul for 12 hours, before they were put back on a plane for another 13-hour journey back to Atlanta. Both Delta and Korean Air say that they’re investigating the incident and are shocked to hear of what happened, since they strive to accommodate people with allergies on a regular basis. However, it looks like a simple apology won’t do.



