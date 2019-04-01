Dad Uses Tesla’s Summon Feature to Pull Daughter’s Tooth, World Reacts in Anger

A Tesla owner from Pittsburgh tried to show off his car and the many uses it can be put to, but he also ended up being accused of child abuse. And all he did for that was have his Model S pull out his daughter’s tooth.
Of course, he also made a video of the whole thing and put it online, thus opening himself to criticism and ridicule from the ever-present keyboard warriors. You can see the video in question at the bottom of the page.
“Using the #Tesla Summon feature to remove my daughter’s loose tooth!,” Paul Rocchini writes in the caption of the video.
For good measure, he shows the camera that his daughter’s tooth is, indeed, loose. So, a light pull by the hand would have probably had the same effect as what he accomplished with the Tesla, but then, he couldn’t have shown off his car.
Rocchini tied the tooth with dental floss, and its end was then tied to the Tesla. He used the Summon feature, which allows owners to remotely move the vehicle via an app, to make the car move forward, while the mother held the girl’s head. The tooth came out apparently painlessly, and the girl seems in bright spirits, only asking at the end if she can go inside for a drink of water.
She even manages to offer a tooth-less and bloody smile to the camera before the video cuts off, but the thought of using a car for dentistry seemed too much for many viewers. They rushed to accuse Rocchini and his wife of child abuse, even wishing them death as punishment for their cruel gesture.
In response, Rocchini says haters have forgotten how their own teeth were pulled out, when their parents would tie strings to door knobs or closet doors. “I love my Tesla, but I love my daughter more. It’s impressive how people get the opposite opinion from a video. If that was a closet door instead of a Tesla there would be 0 comments. #hatersgonnahate,” he says.
Using the #Tesla Summon feature to remove my daughter’s loose tooth! #models @elonmusk @Tesla pic.twitter.com/mPBnBuxgQY— Paul Rocchini (@paul_rocchini) March 28, 2019
I love my Tesla, but I love my daughter more. It’s impressive how people get the opposite opinion from a video. If that was a closet door instead of a Tesla there would be 0 comments. #hatersgonnahate— Paul Rocchini (@paul_rocchini) March 29, 2019