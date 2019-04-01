autoevolution

Dad Uses Tesla’s Summon Feature to Pull Daughter’s Tooth, World Reacts in Anger

1 Apr 2019, 9:41 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A Tesla owner from Pittsburgh tried to show off his car and the many uses it can be put to, but he also ended up being accused of child abuse. And all he did for that was have his Model S pull out his daughter’s tooth.
15 photos
Tesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually RestrainedTesla Model S by Prior Design Is Unusually Restrained
Of course, he also made a video of the whole thing and put it online, thus opening himself to criticism and ridicule from the ever-present keyboard warriors. You can see the video in question at the bottom of the page.

“Using the #Tesla Summon feature to remove my daughter’s loose tooth!,” Paul Rocchini writes in the caption of the video.

For good measure, he shows the camera that his daughter’s tooth is, indeed, loose. So, a light pull by the hand would have probably had the same effect as what he accomplished with the Tesla, but then, he couldn’t have shown off his car.

Rocchini tied the tooth with dental floss, and its end was then tied to the Tesla. He used the Summon feature, which allows owners to remotely move the vehicle via an app, to make the car move forward, while the mother held the girl’s head. The tooth came out apparently painlessly, and the girl seems in bright spirits, only asking at the end if she can go inside for a drink of water.

She even manages to offer a tooth-less and bloody smile to the camera before the video cuts off, but the thought of using a car for dentistry seemed too much for many viewers. They rushed to accuse Rocchini and his wife of child abuse, even wishing them death as punishment for their cruel gesture.

In response, Rocchini says haters have forgotten how their own teeth were pulled out, when their parents would tie strings to door knobs or closet doors. “I love my Tesla, but I love my daughter more. It’s impressive how people get the opposite opinion from a video. If that was a closet door instead of a Tesla there would be 0 comments. #hatersgonnahate,” he says.



Tesla Tesla Model S Summon feature viral video Children safety Pittsburgh
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 