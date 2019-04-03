autoevolution

2020 McLaren GT Shows Front, Side and Rear Curves in Official Photos

3 Apr 2019, 13:50 UTC ·
About a month ago, on the eve of the Geneva Motor Show, McLaren presented the first image of its newest Grand Tourer. Sadly, not much was to be seen at the time due to the fact the car was wearing heavy camo and extensive mock body parts to make its silhouette indistinguishable.
The heavy camo is still present in the photos of the GT released on Wednesday by McLaren, but the mock parts are gone, revealing all the lines of a car meant to be the “lightest of Grand Tourers.”

The official reveal of the model is scheduled for May, and until then there are limited details to go on when talking about the fourth McLaren car to be launched as part of the company’s Track25 business plan.

McLaren is currently in its Golden Age, as it has committed to launching 18 new cars by the middle of the next decade. That’s about one new car - be it brand new or derivatives of existing models – every five or six months.

The GT is one of them, but unfortunately, there’s not much to say about it at the moment. The single attribute of the car that was made public so far is that it will have “the best power-to-weight ratio,” making it ideal for both distance and performance driving.

The McLaren GT is currently undergoing final testing before the presentation. To date, says the British company, the car clocked “thousands of miles in hot and cold climates across the globe” to prove that long drives in such a car are possible.

Now that the extra body panels have been removed, engineers will begin testing the car’s aerodynamics, including during a 1,000 mile (1,600 km) drive from McLaren’s development base near Barcelona, Spain, all the way to the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England. 

This gargantuan task will be completed “in one stint with two occupants and a full complement of luggage.”
