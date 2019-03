The pixel play comes from Yasid Oozear, a digital artist who constantly delivers such imagines. And this takes the body of the Mopar machine rather far from its factory form.First of all, we're looking at shooting brake here. And, as insane as this might sound, the limited rear passenger space of the Challenger means such a body style could improve the experience.Secondly, the Dodge has been fitted with the kind of widebody kit that makes it stand out from a distance. From the motorsport-grade front end pieces, to the uber-fat arches, we're not even sure which part of the machine stands out more.Oh, and let's not forget that aero work going on behind the rear windows.And if the pair of turbos lurking in the engine compartment surprise anybody, we'll remind you that a carbon-bodies Dodge Demon with a twin-turbo conversion has already shown up , with this delivering an 8.8s quarter-mile run.Moving to the posterior of this visually redefined Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, this reminds us of another render we recently brought to you.Coming from the same artist, the said pixel work portrays an Mk I Volkswagen Golf GTI W12. This delivers a melange involving the original GTI, which basically kickstarted the hot hatch genre and the 650 horsepower monster that was the GTI W12 concept car, which was offered for the Mk V incarnation of the Wolfsburg toy.