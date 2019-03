Sure, this is but a rendering, but a pixel play portraying the original Golf GTI in W12 trim is worthy of our attention.The virtual contraption we have here comes from Khyzyl Saleem, a digital artist who loves to challenge conventions daily.In fact, here's what the aficionado had to say about his machine: "GOLF 1 GTI - post gym sessions! I always loved Classic golf with a good kit on. Front needs a bit of rework on this one but overall, I’m happy about it. Low enough, and wide enough. And even with a little bit of chop top,"Now, we'd also like to remind you how the German automotive producer approached the idea of transforming a Golf GTI into a mid-engined supercar killer back in the late 2000s."Our goal was clearly defined - despite the somewhat dramatic engineering changes, it was very clear that the GTI was to remain a classic GTI. The design of the Golf is like a fingerprint. If it is erased, the entire character of the car is ruined. That could not be allowed to happen under any circumstances, "Klaus Bischoff, who was Director of Volkswagen Design at the time, stated.Oh and if it looks like this Mk I Golv GTI also has motivation hardware up front, perhaps the virtual creation is a dual-motor build. You know, like the 1,600 horsepower MK III GTI we showcased last summer.