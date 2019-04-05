14-Year-Old Carjacks Elderly Driver, Totals Stolen Vehicle 10 Minutes Later

A teenage boy was arrested by San Jose police at his home, one day after news broke that a 72-year-old man had been carjacked and beaten up in his driveway, as he was returning from a grocery run. The teen totaled the car only 10 minutes after he stole it.

The old man tried to pull the thief out from the car, so the thief retaliated by delivering at least a couple of punches to his face, after flashing a gun at him. The incident was captured on Estrada’s security camera, which he had installed precisely because there had been several carjackings in the area. He told the teen that he was on camera, hoping this would discourage him from taking the car.



It didn’t. “I don’t care,” the teen told Estrada before getting inside the Nissan and speeding off. He wouldn’t get very far, though: about 10 minutes later, he ran a red light and crashed into a



The suspect then got out of the car and ran on foot, threatening a witness who had tried to stop him with his gun. Police caught arrested him the next day, thanks to the footage Estrada had recorded. Estrada says he’d like the teen to be trialed like an adult, just so he could go and sit in at his trial, in the hope of understanding what would prompt him to lead such a life of crime.



