Woman Asks Uber Driver For a Ride, Steals His Car When He Turns Her Down

A driver for Uber in Detroit got his car stolen by a potential customer who wouldn’t take “no” for an answer. The carjacking then turned into a high-speed police chase, as at least one officer was present when the customer took off.

Of course, that proved to be a huge mistake on his part. A woman who had, just minutes before, asked him for a ride and was turned down, jumped inside and took off with it. “I went in the store and got a juice, I turned around and someone had hopped in my car. The person who hopped in my car asked me for a ride and I told them no and they took my car,” Adams tells



And it wasn’t just the car’s rightful owner who was looking as she stole it: at least one police officer was also at the gas station. That turned out to be Adams’ lucky break.



“The police started chasing them - they were sitting at the gas station the whole time while the whole thing happened,” he explains.



The police sped off after the suspect, and the chase soon reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The woman eventually pulled in the parking lot of a shopping center (maybe all she really wanted to do was run some errands at the mall, you know?!) and was taken into custody.



