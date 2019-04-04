2020 Volvo XC60, V60 Get 415 HP Polestar Plug-In Hybrid Versions in the U.S.

A touch of Polestar Engineered is coming this year to the range of cars sold on the U.S. market, as Volvo announced today the expansion of the XC60 and V60 ranges with the inclusion of the T8 plug-in hybrid system.
The cars fitted with this powertrain will be available starting this summer, and have been created to “mirror enhancements found on the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered.” That means, aside for the powertrain itself, the optimized software that allows the system to develop 415 horsepower and 494 lb-ft. of torque.
The T8 is a plug-in hybrid unit that relies on a 2.0-liter engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The modifications made to the Polestar Engineered variants of the two nameplates include Öhlins suspensions, six-piston brake calipers, and unique wheel design. Overall, these are the same fittings used in the high-performance S60 by Polestar.
Visually, setting these models apart from the regular XC60 and V60 are integrated black chrome tail pipes, high-gloss black grille, wheel arch extensions and Polestar Engineered emblems front and rear.
At the interior, there’s the Polestar gold safety belts and a charcoal color scheme with metal mesh aluminum panels. The materials used are mainly leather, textile, and aluminum.
“The introduction of the new Polestar Engineered trim on the S60 sold out online in under an hour,” said in a statement Anders Gustafsson, Volvo U.S. CEO,
“Polestar Engineered modifications to the XC60, and V60 offer an additional dose of performance to an already powerful, responsive and efficient vehicle.”
Volvo did not release any pricing information for the two new additions to the range. When it was introduced last year, the Polestar Engineered range of enhancements was announced as limited for the cars it is to be deployed on, so we expect to see a touch more dollars added to the price tag.
