Polestar to Offer Performance Upgrades for Volvo’s Plug-In Hybrids

Polestar, which at one point was charged with tuning Volvo’s cars to levels that would allow them to compete with other factory performance brands, would return to its roots and start pitching in towards the bettering of the new plug-in hybrid range.

As per Volvo, Engineered logos on the cars would mean Polestar tweaked anything from the car’s wheels, brakes, suspension and engine control unit.



The first model to get the upgrades would be the new S60 premium sports sedan and would soon make its way into the new SUV in 2019.



In the wheels department, Polestar Engineered means new lightweight design with Brembo mono-block golden-painted brake callipers. Connecting the wheels to the cars would be multi-link front and rear suspension fitted with Öhlins shock absorbers.



As far as power goes, the modifications made by Polestar to the cars are there, but not entirely impressive.



Aside for the tweaks made to the engine, other distinguishable Polestar tweaks would be black chrome exhaust pipes and golden seat belts.



“Electric cars are our future,” said in a statement Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO.



“Today starts a new era of Volvo electrified models enhanced by Polestar’s performance engineering prowess. This strategy is firmly grounded in our shared belief in an electric future for the car industry.”



