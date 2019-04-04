Cops Give Kid Battling Cancer Brand New Bike After His is Stolen

People can do the most heartless things, like steal a kid’s bike when he hadn’t even gotten around to riding it because he was battling cancer. Luckily, the kid has the cops looking out for him.

Daylin Campbell is 13 and he lives in Florida. He received a bike for Christmas from his parents, when he’d already been battling leukemia for the most part of the year. Because he was still feeling weak from the chemo, he never really got a chance to ride it – and then thieves took it right from outside his house.Last week, his mother took to social media to announce the bike theft and plead with friends for clues that might lead to tracking the suspect down, and ultimately retrieve the bike. Her post struck a chord with the police, who scrambled for a quick solution.A few days ago, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd showed up to Daylin’s house together with a couple of officers and a new bike. It had been received as a donation and they decided he should have it. They also bought Daylin a helmet and a bike lock, which should keep thieves away.“It just didn't sit well with us knowing someone stole 13-year-old Daylin Campbell's bike off his front porch Monday in Lake Wales. This wasn't just any bike - it was a very special bike. It was given to him last Christmas while he was battling leukemia,” Polk County Sheriff’s Office says on its official Facebook.“This week we kindly received a donated bike and surprised Daylin with it to cheer him up. Want to know the even better news? Daylin is now in remission and we hope this bike will help him enjoy being a kid again,” the caption further says.Since chances of police recovering the stolen bicycle are slim to none, getting the teen a brand new one is the nicest thing the department could have done for him.