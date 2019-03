Follow me on @tiktok_us to keep up with my fitness routine and watch me chase Whiskey around the yard! Username: arnoldschnitzel https://t.co/E1bQHbeMs5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 22, 2019

With a varied career that includes bodybuilding, acting, producing and a more or less successful run as Governor of California, Arnold can add another accomplishment to his resume: viral star. It’s all thanks to his most recent video, shared both on TikTok and Instagram , which shows him cycling in his backyard.Dressed in cowboy attire (complete with a cowboy hat, doh), Arnold is riding his new favorite toy, the fat-tire bike. He’s also chasing after a cute mini pony, which, Arnold says, is named Whiskey. “Whiskey has a morning fitness routine, too. #likearnold” he writes in the caption.The video is set to Toby Keith’s song “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” and as you can see from the tweet available at the bottom of the page, Keith himself approves. This is the best publicity that money can’t buy.The Instagram video proved to be just what people needed at the start of this week, ranking a little under 2 million views. Fun fact: Arnie’s user name on TikTok is “arnoldschnitzel.”The “arnoldschnitzel” account includes other videos, too. While they’re not half as pleasantly soothing as this one, they do shed some light into how this former Mr. Olimpia keeps in such a great shape and yes, that bike helps a lot.They include footage of Arnold biking to and from the gym, pumping iron, and riding down the streets of L.A. and in the same backyard. When Whiskey is not working out with his human, he enjoys eating carrots right from his hand – just in case you were wondering.