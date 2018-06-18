Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

3 Pink’s Carey Hart Buys New Harley Street Glide: Not a Bar Crawl Two-Wheeler

1 Harley-Davidson Gets Into Emissions Scandal, Settles With EPA For $15 Million

More on this:

“Terminator 2” Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Sells for $500K

The Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy Arnold Schwarzenegger drove in the 1991 blockbuster “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” has now changed hands, after going up for auction. 5 photos



Fat Boy is one Harley-Davidson’s best selling bikes, but this particular item is a piece of history. It was used by Schwarzenegger himself in one of the most iconic action movies of all time and in one of the most memorable action scenes ever to grace the big screen.



With all that, it remains fully functional, save for the fact that its side mirrors are missing and “some work” might be needed to get to be top-notch. The odometer reads just 392 miles, the report notes.



Fat Boy first makes an appearance in the film when Schwarzenegger’s T-800 enters a bikers’ bar to choose a convenient mode of transportation. He picks it from the parking lot and drives away with it, only to use it later in the scene in which he saves Edward Furlong’s character from the incoming T-100, behind the wheel of a speeding truck. To cinephiles, that’s one of the most iconic action scenes ever shot. It still holds to this day, despite modern movies’ eagerness to rely on CGI to render action and car chases on this level of intensity.



You can see a mashup of all the scenes with the Fat Boy below. The new owner’s identity hasn’t been disclosed to the media. Also from the film, Schwarzenegger’s bullet-ripped jacket sold at the same auction for $24,000.



Held by Profiles In History as part of the Icons & Legends in Hollywood auction, the event ran from June 5 to June 8, and ended with the bike finding a new owner. The auction house was hoping to get anywhere between $200,000 and $300,000 for the fully functional bike, but the final price was almost double that amount: Fat Boy sold for $480,000, Digital Trends confirms.Fat Boy is one Harley-Davidson’s best selling bikes, but this particular item is a piece of history. It was used by Schwarzenegger himself in one of the most iconic action movies of all time and in one of the most memorable action scenes ever to grace the big screen.With all that, it remains fully functional, save for the fact that its side mirrors are missing and “some work” might be needed to get to be top-notch. The odometer reads just 392 miles, the report notes.Fat Boy first makes an appearance in the film when Schwarzenegger’s T-800 enters a bikers’ bar to choose a convenient mode of transportation. He picks it from the parking lot and drives away with it, only to use it later in the scene in which he saves Edward Furlong’s character from the incoming T-100, behind the wheel of a speeding truck. To cinephiles, that’s one of the most iconic action scenes ever shot. It still holds to this day, despite modern movies’ eagerness to rely on CGI to render action and car chases on this level of intensity.You can see a mashup of all the scenes with the Fat Boy below. The new owner’s identity hasn’t been disclosed to the media. Also from the film, Schwarzenegger’s bullet-ripped jacket sold at the same auction for $24,000.