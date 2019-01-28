NYC Cyclist Jumps on Uber Car, Smashes Windows With Bike Lock

A road rage incident in New York City turned violent when a cyclist used his bike lock to smash the windows of an Uber car, and then to attack the driver who was trying to flee to safety.

11 photos



At one point, as the driver tried to shake the cyclist off by speeding up, he pedaled ahead of the car, forcing it to a full stop. He dismounted his bike and used his bike lock to smash the windshield and the rear window. The driver got out of the car and tried to run away, but the cyclist caught up with him and beat him over the head and back with the same bike lock.



The driver was able to run away. That’s when “the individual screamed aloud and stomped over the vehicle's roof and hood before he jumped off and fled the scene” on a black and green bike, the NYPD says. That’s the part caught on camera – you can also see the video at the bottom of the page.



According to the report, there were 2 passengers in the Uber at the time, but neither was hurt. The driver, though, had to be taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his head wound. He’s since been released, but he’s probably reconsidering the whole Uber thing.







The NYPD has released footage of the attacker, in the hope that members of the public will be able to identify him. NBC New York reports that the biker started banging on the car’s windows “for no apparent reason,” so no, this wasn’t provoked. And that was just the beginning.At one point, as the driver tried to shake the cyclist off by speeding up, he pedaled ahead of the car, forcing it to a full stop. He dismounted his bike and used his bike lock to smash the windshield and the rear window. The driver got out of the car and tried to run away, but the cyclist caught up with him and beat him over the head and back with the same bike lock.The driver was able to run away. That’s when “the individual screamed aloud and stomped over the vehicle's roof and hood before he jumped off and fled the scene” on a black and green bike, the NYPD says. That’s the part caught on camera – you can also see the video at the bottom of the page.According to the report, there were 2 passengers in the Uber at the time, but neither was hurt. The driver, though, had to be taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his head wound. He’s since been released, but he’s probably reconsidering the whole Uber thing. The incident occurred in broad daylight, in midtown. Even though they have the attacker on camera, police are yet to make any arrests in the case, so they’re turning to the public for leads.