2020 Ford Escape Goes Bling-Bling With "Nebula Shield" Grille In China

Dear automakers, oversized grilles embellished with chrome are like grilles for teeth. There are trends in both regards, but we wouldn’t describe rappers with grilles or crossovers with oversized grilles as fashionable. Signed, everyone with an ounce of sense appearance-wise.
As it happens, Ford didn’t get the memo, going forward with such an abomination for the 2020 Escape. Not the one the Ford Motor Company sells in America, but the Chinese model. Sporting a longer wheelbase, the Escape for the Middle Kingdom promises “a sleek and majestic look.”
Another stylistic change is the location of the Blue Oval badge, now featured in the center of the grille instead of above it. The housings for the fog lights are also different, as in cheaper-looking than the Escape for the U.S. and Kuga for European markets. As far as globalization goes, Ford tries too hard to pose into something that it certainly isn’t.
If you want a case in point, how about Ford sales tanking in China 36.9 percent in 2018? Reflecting the overall market plunge, the previous year provided the Dearborn-based automaker “with an important opportunity for change and transformation.” Reading between the lines, Greater China chief exec Anning Chen wants as many crossovers and SUVs as possible, hoping to turn things around in this part of the world.
Criticism aside, Ford did something right with the 2020 Escape for China. As opposed to the U.S. and European specifications, this one features a hidden handle for the tailgate. The Escape is one of 30 models from the Ford and Lincoln brands set to be launched in China over the next three years as part of the “330 product plan.” More than ten of those models will be electrified, and the Escape is one of those fuel-efficient vehicles.
We wouldn’t associate anything wearing the Ford badge as majestic, save for icons such as the GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times on the trot. The lower edges of the headlamps meet the "Nebula Shield," which is Ford talk for glitzy grille. Please don’t ask what is a Nebula Shield because we can’t be bothered either.
Another stylistic change is the location of the Blue Oval badge, now featured in the center of the grille instead of above it. The housings for the fog lights are also different, as in cheaper-looking than the Escape for the U.S. and Kuga for European markets. As far as globalization goes, Ford tries too hard to pose into something that it certainly isn’t.
If you want a case in point, how about Ford sales tanking in China 36.9 percent in 2018? Reflecting the overall market plunge, the previous year provided the Dearborn-based automaker “with an important opportunity for change and transformation.” Reading between the lines, Greater China chief exec Anning Chen wants as many crossovers and SUVs as possible, hoping to turn things around in this part of the world.
Criticism aside, Ford did something right with the 2020 Escape for China. As opposed to the U.S. and European specifications, this one features a hidden handle for the tailgate. The Escape is one of 30 models from the Ford and Lincoln brands set to be launched in China over the next three years as part of the “330 product plan.” More than ten of those models will be electrified, and the Escape is one of those fuel-efficient vehicles.