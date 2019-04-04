2020 Ford Escape Goes Bling-Bling With "Nebula Shield" Grille In China

As it happens, Ford didn’t get the memo, going forward with such an abomination for the 2020 Escape. Not the one the Ford Motor Company sells in America, but the Chinese model. Sporting a longer wheelbase, the Escape for the Middle Kingdom promises “a sleek and majestic look.”

We wouldn’t associate anything wearing the Ford badge as majestic, save for icons such as the GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times on the trot. The lower edges of the headlamps meet the "Nebula Shield," which is Ford talk for glitzy grille. Please don’t ask what is a Nebula Shield because we can’t be bothered either.