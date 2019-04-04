Dude Live Feeds Himself Doing 190 Mph in His Mustang, Cops Show up The Next Day

It’s not just kids these days that seem to be obsessed with putting everything up on social media. Because it can prove a constant source of income, adding content to social media platforms proves an irresistible temptation to grown-ups, too. And they sometimes do the stupidest stuff to get more hits.

4 photos



The man’s name is Beau Alan Rogel and police later found that he was a convicted felon in several states. Also from his social media accounts, they learned that he was in possession of several weapons, some of which he was trying to sell. So he wasn’t dumb only about the speeding and filming it part, in case you were wondering.



The video is available below. The image is unfocused and shaky, and you can never really see the odometer hitting the speeds he’s saying out loud, which could substantiate claims that he was showing off. However, police say the car was impounded the next day, at his home, and data from the onboard computer revealed that he had really been traveling at speeds in excess of 180 mph.



At one point, 3 police cruisers pull in next to his now-parked Mustang, and the officers question him about speeding. They had received calls about a driver doing potentially dangerous stunts on the highway, and they identified him by the make of the car. Rogel denies he’s been speeding and he actually manages to find an excuse for everything – including to the license he doesn’t have because “the lady at Hooters kept it and never gave it back.”



Police let him go with a warning (“park it or take it to a drag strip”), and Rogel breathed in relief, thinking it was over. It wasn’t.



“Based on the photos posted by ROGEL of his weapon possession and his video of himself operating his vehicle in such a reckless manner, a search warrant was issued for his residence and vehicle. When deputies arrived at his Rankin County home to execute the search warrant, ROGEL was not home, but his wife and child were present,” the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office writes on Facebook.



She lied to the cops in an attempt to keep her husband out of jail, and was subsequently arrested. Rogel showed up later and was taken in without further incident. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless driving, and was placed on a $20,000 bond.



One man from Rankin County, Mississippi, for instance, filmed himself for a live feed, while doing 190 mph in his 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 , and the footage ended up as police evidence for a search warrant that led to his arrest. The hilarious part is that he was actually pulled over while still doing the live feed and he denied having sped. That too, will serve as evidence against him in court.The man’s name is Beau Alan Rogel and police later found that he was a convicted felon in several states. Also from his social media accounts, they learned that he was in possession of several weapons, some of which he was trying to sell. So he wasn’t dumb only about the speeding and filming it part, in case you were wondering.The video is available below. The image is unfocused and shaky, and you can never really see the odometer hitting the speeds he’s saying out loud, which could substantiate claims that he was showing off. However, police say the car was impounded the next day, at his home, and data from the onboard computer revealed that he had really been traveling at speeds in excess of 180 mph.At one point, 3 police cruisers pull in next to his now-parked Mustang, and the officers question him about speeding. They had received calls about a driver doing potentially dangerous stunts on the highway, and they identified him by the make of the car. Rogel denies he’s been speeding and he actually manages to find an excuse for everything – including to the license he doesn’t have because “the lady at Hooters kept it and never gave it back.”Police let him go with a warning (“park it or take it to a drag strip”), and Rogel breathed in relief, thinking it was over. It wasn’t.“Based on the photos posted by ROGEL of his weapon possession and his video of himself operating his vehicle in such a reckless manner, a search warrant was issued for his residence and vehicle. When deputies arrived at his Rankin County home to execute the search warrant, ROGEL was not home, but his wife and child were present,” the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office writes on Facebook.She lied to the cops in an attempt to keep her husband out of jail, and was subsequently arrested. Rogel showed up later and was taken in without further incident. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless driving, and was placed on a $20,000 bond.