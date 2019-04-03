autoevolution

Ford, GM and Toyota Join Hands to Create Rules for Self-Driving Cars

3 Apr 2019, 15:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
An organization with a name right out of a science fiction movie - Automated Vehicle Safety Consortium (AVSC) - was born this week as three carmakers and a professional association decided to step up and try to address safety concerns surrounding self-driving cars.
10 photos
Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-In HybridFord Tourneo Custom Plug-In HybridFord Tourneo Custom Plug-In HybridFord Tourneo Custom Plug-In HybridFord Tourneo Custom Plug-In HybridFord Tourneo Custom Plug-In HybridFord Tourneo Custom Plug-In HybridFord Tourneo Custom Plug-In HybridFord Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid
The main goal of the new organization is to create the necessary framework around which carmakers can develop safe technologies for the future of motoring. This framework is also meant to form the basis for future industry standards.

The carmakers that decided to be involved in this project are the ones that have the most advanced autonomous cars testing programs in progress. Ford, General Motors and Toyota will be working together with SAE International towards that end.

First on the agenda will be the release of a roadmap of priorities that will apply to developers, manufacturers and integrators of automated vehicle technology, and will focus on data sharing, vehicle interaction with other road users and safe testing guidelines.

“Safety is at the center of everything we do at General Motors, and that’s certainly the case with our development of self-driving technology,” said in a statement John Capp, director of Global Vehicle Safety at GM. 

“We are eager to bring our experience to this consortium and to collaborate with other like-minded companies, so we can realize the true benefits of this technology and work toward a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

The work of the AVSC will be of extreme importance for the future of motoring, should it succeed in doing what it set out to do. Ford plans to have a fully autonomous car on the road by 2021, Toyota allegedly even faster, and GM has even created a separate division within its ranks to handle the development of AVs exclusively.

Alongside them, a host of other carmakers, but also companies that usually have nothing to do with the auto industry, are pushing toward the same goal.
Ford General Motors Toyota SAE International self-driving cars autonomous cars
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 