Larger, Lighter 2020 Ford Kuga Debuts With Three Hybrid Engines

The Ford Kuga, which has been on the market for seven years, finally gets a replacement. An all-new generation was just unveiled today and it's looking like a bigger, more practical version of the Focus.

29 photos SUV model longer, wider but also 90 kilograms lighter than the outgoing model. That's quite an achievement.



To be more specific, the wheelbase has grown 20mm the body is 44mm wider, resulting in extra legroom. For better road-holding manners, Ford has also lowered the vehicle by 20mm yet found clever ways to increase headroom.



The interior is even more similar to the Focus than the outside, as the Kuga sports the familiar 8-inch SYNC3 system and a rotary gear selector. If you don't like the red stitching of the ST Line package, there are other options, including the luxurious Vignale.



Don't let the hot hatch looks fool you; the 2020 Kuga is among the greenest SUVs right now, offering three types of hybrid powertrain in addition to the usual engines. The Kuga Plug-in Hybrid matches a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor and a huge 14.4 kWh battery to give you 225 HP and zero-emissions driving for up to 50 km/h (31 miles).



Don't have anywhere to plug in? The Kuga Hybrid is the answer, though it should be a little less frugal. More details are expected to come out later in the year. And finally, there's a diesel with mild-hybrid assistance, just like you get from the Koreans. This makes 150 HP and uses a 48-volt lithium-ion system which we expect to the see in the Focus too.



In addition to this, there's still a range of normal engines, available with autos and AWD . The base 1.5 EcoBlue diesel makes 120 HP while the 1.5 EcoBoost is offered with 120 or 150 HP. Styling isn't the only thing this new Kuga has in common with the Focus , as both ride on the new C2 platform. Ford has made its Europeanmodel longer, wider but also 90 kilograms lighter than the outgoing model. That's quite an achievement.To be more specific, the wheelbase has grown 20mm the body is 44mm wider, resulting in extra legroom. For better road-holding manners, Ford has also lowered the vehicle by 20mm yet found clever ways to increase headroom.The interior is even more similar to the Focus than the outside, as the Kuga sports the familiar 8-inch SYNC3 system and a rotary gear selector. If you don't like the red stitching of the ST Line package, there are other options, including the luxurious Vignale.Don't let the hot hatch looks fool you; the 2020 Kuga is among the greenest SUVs right now, offering three types of hybrid powertrain in addition to the usual engines. The Kuga Plug-in Hybrid matches a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor and a huge 14.4 kWh battery to give you 225and zero-emissions driving for up to 50 km/h (31 miles).Don't have anywhere to plug in? The Kuga Hybrid is the answer, though it should be a little less frugal. More details are expected to come out later in the year. And finally, there's a diesel with mild-hybrid assistance, just like you get from the Koreans. This makes 150 HP and uses a 48-volt lithium-ion system which we expect to the see in the Focus too.In addition to this, there's still a range of normal engines, available with autos and. The base 1.5 EcoBlue diesel makes 120 HP while the 1.5 EcoBoost is offered with 120 or 150 HP.