2020 Lexus RC F Priced at $64,750, Track Edition Way More Expensive

For the 2020 model year, Lexus will be offering the RC F in both regular and Track Edition variants. Already in production, the two cars will become available at an undisclosed date. Lexus will charge $64,750, not including destination, for the RC F, and a staggering $96,650 for the RC F Track Edition.So, why does one cost a full car more than the other?The RC F is powered by a normally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine that develops 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. A minor, 5 hp increase over the power output of the outgoing generation, but an increase nonetheless.The power output is the same in both cars, but allegedly the unit in the Track Edition works a tad better because of “a precisely engineered set of upgrades that work together seamlessly to push its performance to a new level.”The Track Edition has been designed with help from the Lexus race teams in the Super GT and IMSA series, weighs 176 pounds less than the previous version and thus offering best-in-class 8.01:1 power-to-weight ratio.Other than that, there are the usual racing-oriented upgrades: Brembo brakes, 19-inch BBS forged alloy wheels, carbon fiber parts and so on. At the interior, Lexus added leather seats, carbon trim on the doors and dashboard, and red carpeting.“The new RCF and the Track Edition, in particular, benefit from constant development since their original launch,” said in a statement Koji Sato, Lexus vice president.“With the latest enhancements, these models help further distinguish the F brand by offering fast, durable, highly capable performance cars that rely on a range of technologies to help make their performance accessible to drivers of all skill levels.”Full details on the Lexus RC F and Track Edition can be found in the document attached below.