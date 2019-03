Cops Say Woman Shot Herself in The Mouth While Handcuffed, During Traffic Stop

The other day, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of Sarah Wilson a “suicide,” WRIC informs. The conclusion has reignited the original outrage that followed the news of Wilson’s death, as the incident occurred on July 25, 2018.Once you hear the conclusion of the OCME, you will understand why the outrage: apparently, Wilson died by suicide, from an “intra-oral gunshot wound.” The CPD maintains that she was in the backseat of a car with her hands cuffed behind her back and that she “contorted” herself so she could put the gun into her mouth.There is footage of the traffic stop and Wilson’s death because one of the officers was wearing a bodycam. However, conveniently, the camera malfunctioned at the exact moment she managed to pull this amazing feat that eventually ended her life.At the time of the stop, Wilson was a passenger in a 1996 Lexus driven by her boyfriend, 27-year-old Holden Medlin. Cops noticed that Medlin swallowed something they believed to be a bag of narcotics, and they proceeded to approach the two separately. Medlin made a run for it, but Wilson complied and was handcuffed.The officers performed a search of the vehicle and retrieved drugs and drug paraphernalia, a rifle and ammunition, but somehow missed a gun hidden under the backseat. While Medlin was still fighting the officer, Wilson supposedly reached under the seat with her handcuffed hands (behind her back, take note), put the gun in her mouth and pulled the trigger.Medlin was later charged with “possession of oxycodone, possession of suboxone, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with a schedule I or II drug, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm,” WRIC says.After Wilson’s death, the CPD launched an internal investigation that concluded at the end of the year. Its conclusion was never made public.