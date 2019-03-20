Mississippi Cop Leaves Child to Die in Hot Patrol Car While She Has Sex

Cops Say Woman Shot Herself in The Mouth While Handcuffed, During Traffic Stop

A 19-year-old woman killed herself with a gun she had hid in her boyfriend’s car, during a traffic stop, even though she was handcuffed with her hands behind her back, the Chesapeake Police Department maintains. 7 photos



Once you hear the conclusion of the OCME, you will understand why the outrage: apparently, Wilson died by suicide, from an “intra-oral gunshot wound.” The CPD maintains that she was in the backseat of a car with her hands cuffed behind her back and that she “contorted” herself so she could put the gun into her mouth.



There is footage of the traffic stop and Wilson’s death because one of the officers was wearing a bodycam. However, conveniently, the camera malfunctioned at the exact moment she managed to pull this amazing feat that eventually ended her life.



At the time of the stop, Wilson was a passenger in a 1996



The officers performed a search of the vehicle and retrieved drugs and drug paraphernalia, a rifle and ammunition, but somehow missed a gun hidden under the backseat. While Medlin was still fighting the officer, Wilson supposedly reached under the seat with her handcuffed hands (behind her back, take note), put the gun in her mouth and pulled the trigger.



Medlin was later charged with “possession of oxycodone, possession of suboxone, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with a schedule I or II drug, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm,” WRIC says.



