Lexus LC Convertible Joins RC F Track Edition In Geneva

First revealed at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the LC Convertible Concept will soon enter production, joining the fixed-head coupe. Lexus brought the soon-to-be-launched model to Geneva too, and there’s no denying the RC F Track Edition sticks out like a sore thumb next to the soft-top grand tourer. 41 photos



It develops 472 horsepower, the same output as the RC F. The carbon-fiber hood serves as a clue in regard to the weight-saving measures applied to the Track Edition, which is 176 pounds lighter than the RC F. The wing on the rear deck promises 58 pounds of additional downforce compared to the active rear spoiler of the pre-facelift, which goes to show that Lexus wasn’t paying attention to aerodynamics when developing the compact executive coupe.



The question is, did the modifications operated on the Track Edition pay out? Not even close, not when the Audi RS4 Avant station wagon is lighter than the 1,795-kilogram interloper from Japan. In U.S. currency, make that 3,958 pounds without optional extras.



This gets us to the Lexus LC Convertible Concept, whose name is somewhat misleading. You see, LC stands for Luxury Coupe just like LS means Luxury Sedan. Unless Lexus drops Convertible from the series-production model’s name, this fellow here would be known as the Luxury Coupe Convertible.



4,770 millimeters long and 1,340 millimeters high, the soft-top grand tourer rides on 22-inch wheels that wouldn’t look out of place on a Cadillac Escalade. As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, the 5.0-liter V8 and hybridized 3.5-liter V6 are your best options. There's photographic proof Lexus will level up to a twin-turbo V8 in the First things first, what’s the RC F Track Edition ? As the name implies, Lexus plays the exclusivity card with this model. Tested day in and day out at the Nurburgring, the V8-powered coupe relies on natural aspiration. The 2UR-GSE is the codename of the engine, and guess what?It develops 472 horsepower, the same output as the RC F. The carbon-fiber hood serves as a clue in regard to the weight-saving measures applied to the Track Edition, which is 176 pounds lighter than the RC F. The wing on the rear deck promises 58 pounds of additional downforce compared to the active rear spoiler of the pre-facelift, which goes to show that Lexus wasn’t paying attention to aerodynamics when developing the compact executive coupe.The question is, did the modifications operated on the Track Edition pay out? Not even close, not when the Audi RS4 Avant station wagon is lighter than the 1,795-kilogram interloper from Japan. In U.S. currency, make that 3,958 pounds without optional extras.This gets us to the Lexus LC Convertible Concept, whose name is somewhat misleading. You see, LC stands for Luxury Coupe just like LS means Luxury Sedan. Unless Lexus drops Convertible from the series-production model’s name, this fellow here would be known as the Luxury Coupe Convertible.4,770 millimeters long and 1,340 millimeters high, the soft-top grand tourer rides on 22-inch wheels that wouldn’t look out of place on a Cadillac Escalade. As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, the 5.0-liter V8 and hybridized 3.5-liter V6 are your best options. There's photographic proof Lexus will level up to a twin-turbo V8 in the LC F , but not much is known about when this engine will be launched.