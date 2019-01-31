autoevolution

Lexus NX Adds F Sport Black Line To 2019 Model Range

More expensive to buy but cheaper to lease than the subcompact UX, the NX gets a lot more handsome for the 2019 model year. In 300 F Sport configuration, the compact crossover is now available in Black Line flavor.
Described as a “special edition” despite the fact it’s nothing but a visual package, the Black Line features Ultra White, Obsidian, or Atomic Silver paintwork and black NuLuxe quilted leather with matching floor mats, key glove, and headliner. Active Sound Control is also featured, brings the engine note through the 14 speakers of the 835-watt Mark Levinson surround sound system.

Black Line models also come with the Comfort Package, translating to heated and ventilated front seats, power tilt and telescoping steering column, power rear door with kick sensor, a moonroof, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Blind Spot Monitor and Intuitive Parking Assist are included.

Only 1,000 examples will ever be manufactured in both front- and all-wheel-drive layouts with the 8AR-FTS turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Excluding destination and handling, pricing starts at $48,575 and $49,975, respectively.

Another element that sets the Black Line apart comes in the guise of F Sport split-six 19-inch alloy wheels. Customers are also treated to the 10.3-inch Navigation System multimedia display with Remote Touch Interface, along with the subscription-free Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0.

Before going on sale in February 2019, the NX 300 F Sport Black Line will debut in the flesh alongside the 2019 Lexus LC Inspiration Series at the Chicago Auto Show. In regard to the luxurious coupe, the Inspiration Series is nothing more than a re-hash of the Yellow Edition.

Turning our attention back to the compact crossover, the NX 300 develops 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, available from 1,650 all the way up to 4,000 rpm. Opting for all-wheel-drive translates to 7.0 seconds to 60 miles per hour as opposed to 7.2. Top speed? That would be 124 miles per hour, thank you!

As far as fuel economy is concerned, the NX 300h AWD is the best option available. Compared to the 24 miles to the gallon of the NX 300 F Sport AWD, the NX 300h AWD is capable of returning 31 mpg.
