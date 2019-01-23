Lexus Mocks Roughing the Passer Rules, Shows Quarterback Safety System+

There’s only so much time left until Super Bowl LIII pits the Los Angeles Rams against the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and hopes are high this one will be a game to remember.

Quarterbacks, the stars of any American football team, will probably be the heroes of one of the biggest shows on the planet. But what if by accident or intent, someone was to harm them?Sure, that’s a difficult thing to do, given the current roughing the passer regulations, but as do many others, Lexus envisions a future when these rules revert back to being less strict, for the good of the game and the pleasure of the fans.To make sure NFL heads have all the data they need to support a more manly game, Lexus released this week info about a series of systems designed to protect “our nation’s most precious resources: quarterbacks."The four-minute long clip is delicious to watch. It stars former Houston Texans quarterback Matt Leinart as the test dummy, an unnamed Lexus “chief engineer” as the deliriously funny presenter and a bunch of safety systems carried over from the UX into the world of sports.To make fun of the roughing the passer rules, Lexus proposes the Quarterback Safety System+ (QBSS+), an array of features that comprises anything from airbags to boo dampening.There’s the Blind Side Monitor, that tells the quarterback when it is the ideal time to fall into a fetal position to avoid being hit, and a 360 Pocket Protection Camera that gives him a bird’s-eye view of the pocket.For those sensitive about things being shouted down from the stands, there’s the Boo Dampening system, that not blocks boos, but also convert all the cursing and swearing into phrases of praise and happiness.Last, but not least, there’s the seven-airbag system called QB Cocoon, which inflates around the quarterback to protect his “vulnerable ego.”But we’ll let Lexxus explain how all of this works in the video attached below. Make sure you watch it all, as it’s worth every second of it.