2019 Lexus ES Is Just Short of Perfect, Says Consumer Reports

19 Jan 2019, 19:26 UTC
There's no question that the new Lexus ES will help revitalize the American sedan market. It's got precisely what most buyers want, but Consumer Reports still found a few things to complain about.
Lexus is known for its bold styling nowadays, but we feel the ES is still restrained enough, especially when compared with the IS that it's going to put out of business. We think they could have been a little keener or offer a superior sports appearance package.

But designers did go a little overboard with the low roof, which CR says creates headroom problems not only for the rear passengers but also for the driver. Looking at their tester, we think the sunroof compounds the problem. The trunk is a sizable 16.7 cubic feet, but the rear seats don't fold to carry longer items.

The GA-K platform, shared with the Avalon, is a major highlight. The ES has always been quiet, but now it handles well too, with precise, responsive steering and ample grip. Two engines will be offered, predictable choices. That's not to say it's thrilling in any way.

Your average $39,500 ES 350 is a V6 with more power than its predecessor. But it's the many 300h hybrid most people will be after since it's affordable at $41,310 and returns 44mpg combined. For the record, the ES tops out at about $54,000, but offers more than the equivalent German car.

But the interior is perhaps the best feature of the whole car. It features excellent design and ergonomics, plenty of great materials and the first Lexus infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay connectivity, but it still doesn't accept your Android devices. Another negative is the touchscreen controller, which has been criticized by Consumer Reports on other Lexus models.

While we're on the subject of firsts, the Lexus ES sold in Japan is the first model in the world with side-view cameras instead of mirrors. Unfortunately, they're not legal in the United States.

