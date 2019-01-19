2019 Lexus ES Is Just Short of Perfect, Says Consumer Reports

There's no question that the new Lexus ES will help revitalize the American sedan market. It's got precisely what most buyers want, but Consumer Reports still found a few things to complain about.

But designers did go a little overboard with the low roof, which CR says creates headroom problems not only for the rear passengers but also for the driver. Looking at their tester, we think the sunroof compounds the problem. The trunk is a sizable 16.7 cubic feet, but the rear seats don't fold to carry longer items.



The GA-K platform, shared with the Avalon, is a major highlight. The ES has always been quiet, but now it handles well too, with precise, responsive steering and ample grip. Two engines will be offered, predictable choices. That's not to say it's thrilling in any way.



Your average



But the interior is perhaps the best feature of the whole car. It features excellent design and ergonomics, plenty of great materials and the first Lexus infotainment screen with



While we're on the subject of firsts, the Lexus ES sold in Japan is the first model in the world with



