Lexus LC Inspiration Series Is LC Yellow Edtion Version 2.0

Other reports peg the output at 630 PS, a figure that would match the 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 in the S65 AMG. Speaking of which, the three-valve And as the name implies, Flare Yellow is what made the LC Yellow Edition special. Fast-forward to the present day, and Lexus tries again with the LC Inspiration Series. This time around, the treadplates read “LC Inspiration Series of 100” and the exterior is… wait for it… painted in Flare Yellow.As far as special editions are concerned, Lexus is getting sloppy at it. But wait, there’s more! In order to bring the point home, this LC comes with a garment bag that folds into a travel bag. We’re not exactly sure what’s so special about this, but then again, Lexus works in mysterious ways.Going official next month at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show and on sale in April 2019, the Inspiration Series starts at $106,210 excluding destination and handling. Only 100 examples of the breed will ever be made, featuring 21-inch wheels, yellow Alcantara, semi-aniline leather, contrasting stitching, and the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8.Codenamed 2UR-GSE, this engine dates back to the IS F from 2007. It has a NASCAR-like burble to it under acceleration, but then again, the V8 can’t do better than 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) of torque.High-end luxury coupe models such as the S63 and M8 would run rings around the LC, let alone out-accelerate the Japanese interloper. On the upside, Lexus is working on a twin-turbo V8 for the LC F, expected to roll out in 2020.The IS F is anticipated to get the twin-turbo V6 from the LS 500 , but the LC F could crank things up to 660 PS according to the most optimistic reports from the Japanese automotive media. As far as replacement is concerned, the hot-vee design would be capped at 4.0 liters, mirroring the displacement of the V8s used by Mercedes-and Porsche.Other reports peg the output at 630 PS, a figure that would match the 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 in the S65 AMG. Speaking of which, the three-valve M279 with single overhead camshafts will disappear from the Mercedes lineup except for Mercedes-Maybach.