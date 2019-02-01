SpaceX Targeting Second Falcon Heavy Launch in March

No, Elon Musk Did Not Just Release All of Tesla's Patents

Some parts of the Internet are ablaze this Friday with fresh news about how Elon Musk " announced Thursday he had released all of the electric carmaker Tesla's patents, as part of an effort to fight climate change." Although the news in itself is true, it is also much older, hence by no means fresh. 9 photos



So no, Musk did not "just" release all of Tesla's patents in an attempt to fight climate change.



Back when the comments were originally made, Musk was facing quite a lot of opposition from established carmakers. He said back then that the "true competition is not the small trickle of non-Tesla electric cars being produced, but rather the enormous flood of gasoline cars pouring out of the world’s factories every day.”



As a result, he decided to open the floogates and make all of



“Given that annual new vehicle production is approaching 100 million per year and the global fleet is approximately 2 billion cars, it is impossible for Tesla to build electric cars fast enough to address the carbon crisis."



It is very difficualt to say how all that played out, and whether Musk's decision had an influence on how things turned out. Today's reality is that electric cars are no longer of marginal interest for carmakers, but at the center of their expansion plans for the following decade.



In the press release section below, you’ll Musk full blog pos, as published in 2014.

