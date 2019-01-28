Nikola Goes After Employees Fired by Rival Tesla

American inventor Nikola Tesla must be having a field day wherever his consciousness is now, seeing how a company using his first name is fighting one using his last name in the most innovative of ways possible.
Ever since Tesla has grown into becoming one of the world’s most iconic electric carmakers, rival Nikola has been lurking in the dark, trying to pick up the trail for success. It tried over the years even to sue Tesla on account of the fact that Musk & Co stole the design for the Semi.
This time, taking advantage of the fact that Elon Musk announced he will have to let go around 3,000 people of the 45,000 currently on the payroll, Nikola CEO Trevor Milton took to LinkedIn, arms wide open, to welcome the fired ones.
In a post dated last week, Milton says he’ll put in a good word with Nikola’s HR department to allow fired Tesla employees jump the line and have a chance at a new career. Milton even goes as far as to brag his company is a melange of people that used to work for Faraday or GM.
“We are hiring hundreds of positions and have large cash reserves with great company culture,” Milton brags.
“See our glass door. I am taking time out of my crazy schedule to try to help in these situations. I feel for everyone that goes through that especially with financial obligations.”
Despite the large cash reserves, the world is yet to see a production version of Nikola’s electric trucks. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has announced no less than four truck prototypes – Zero, One, Two and Tre – but none of them are currently on the market.
The company claimed at one point 7,000 pre-orders were received for the One, but no one knows what happened to them. 2021 is the year for the rumored start of production for the first Nikola electric truck.
This time, taking advantage of the fact that Elon Musk announced he will have to let go around 3,000 people of the 45,000 currently on the payroll, Nikola CEO Trevor Milton took to LinkedIn, arms wide open, to welcome the fired ones.
In a post dated last week, Milton says he’ll put in a good word with Nikola’s HR department to allow fired Tesla employees jump the line and have a chance at a new career. Milton even goes as far as to brag his company is a melange of people that used to work for Faraday or GM.
“We are hiring hundreds of positions and have large cash reserves with great company culture,” Milton brags.
“See our glass door. I am taking time out of my crazy schedule to try to help in these situations. I feel for everyone that goes through that especially with financial obligations.”
Despite the large cash reserves, the world is yet to see a production version of Nikola’s electric trucks. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has announced no less than four truck prototypes – Zero, One, Two and Tre – but none of them are currently on the market.
The company claimed at one point 7,000 pre-orders were received for the One, but no one knows what happened to them. 2021 is the year for the rumored start of production for the first Nikola electric truck.