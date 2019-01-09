Chinese Rover Lands on Dark Side of the Moon, First Photos Released

New Lexus RC F Track Edition Leaves Much To Be Desired

As Lexus works on a twin-turbo V8 for the LC F and LS F, the luxury division of Toyota insists with the 2UR-GSE in the RC F and lesser models. There’s nothing wrong with the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 as it is, but in comparison to the force-fed competition, there’s no denying that Lexus is playing second fiddle. 27 photos



When the Track Edition isn’t turning “hot laps all day” according to Lexus, the limited-run model is much obliged to turn “heads all night.” Read what you will into that, but we’re guessing that the brakes can’t cope with 24 hours of track action. Nor is this Lexus as desirable as the M4 or C63 Coupe, isn’t it?



In addition to the engine, the RC F also happens to be a heavyweight compared to the German competitors. At 1,795 kilograms (3,957 pounds) from the get-go, even the Audi RS4 Avant (as in station wagon) is lighter.



The carbon-fiber wing out the rear and various weight-saving measures aren’t enough to make a difference in terms of handling, at least not when it comes to customers who prefer track days to other pastime activities.



Test mules



Previously thought to be called GT, the Track Edition takes inspiration from the concept showcased at Goodwood three years ago. Based on the RC F GT3 racing car,



Test mules spied at the Nurburgring were also equipped with a vented hood made from carbon-fiber, as well as high-performance tires and light-alloy wheels. The absence of a roll cage and presence of the rear seats are other indicators this RC F won't cut the mustard.

the concept is more than 360 kilograms lighter than the bone-stock model entitled to wear a license plate.