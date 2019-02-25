2020 Opel Corsa F Spied, Looks Different From All-New Peugeot 208

3 Lexus LC 500 vs. Porsche Boxster GTS: 0-100 KM/H and Exhaust Sound

1 Next Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LX Rumored To Get Twin-Turbo V6, Hybrid Options

More on this:

Lexus Reveals Black Line Special Edition, Based On IS 300 F Sport

As everyone expects the next IS to go inline-6 turbo with the help of BMW, the current generation of the compact executive sedan is starting to show its age. In production since 2013, the IS uses the N vehicle architecture while other models in the lineup feature the Toyota New Global Platform. 6 photos



The AWD are treated to the 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6, 260 horsepower, and six speeds.



Black Line means lots of black garnish, found on the 18-inch wheels and chrome elements. In total, Lexus offers three exterior colors options. These are Atomic Silver, Ultra White, and Obsidian.



Open the door, and you’re treated to black Nuluxe leather upholstery. Except it isn’t leather, but a synthetic replacement based on vinyl. Red stitching, red trim, and black wood on the steering wheel are also present, which makes for a curious combination from an aesthetic standpoint.



Lexus hasn’t announced the pricing for the Black Line, but chances are it will be three to five grand more than the 300 F Sport. The IS in this configuration with rear-wheel drive starts at $41,605 in the United States while all-wheel drive levels up to $43,655.



Because we’ve mentioned sales a few paragraphs before, care to guess how many of these babies Lexus sells in the U.S. per year? No fewer than 22,927 were sold in 2018, down from 26,482 in 2017 and 37,289 in 2016. Both the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are more popular, which goes to show that the IS doesn’t cut the mustard.



Worse still for What can Lexus do to help sales? The answer is Black Line, a limited-edition model exclusive to the 300 F Sport that will arrive at dealers in March 2019. Only 900 examples will ever be made, featuring rear- and all-wheel drive.The RWD comes with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, 241 ponies, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Customers who opt forare treated to the 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6, 260 horsepower, and six speeds.Black Line means lots of black garnish, found on the 18-inch wheels and chrome elements. In total, Lexus offers three exterior colors options. These are Atomic Silver, Ultra White, and Obsidian.Open the door, and you’re treated to black Nuluxe leather upholstery. Except it isn’t leather, but a synthetic replacement based on vinyl. Red stitching, red trim, and black wood on the steering wheel are also present, which makes for a curious combination from an aesthetic standpoint.Lexus hasn’t announced the pricing for the Black Line, but chances are it will be three to five grand more than the 300 F Sport. The IS in this configuration with rear-wheel drive starts at $41,605 in the United States while all-wheel drive levels up to $43,655.Because we’ve mentioned sales a few paragraphs before, care to guess how many of these babies Lexus sells in the U.S. per year? No fewer than 22,927 were sold in 2018, down from 26,482 in 2017 and 37,289 in 2016. Both the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are more popular, which goes to show that the IS doesn’t cut the mustard.Worse still for Lexus , the 3 Series is all new from the ground up for the 2020 model year. The all-new M3 is right around the corner, and chances are BMW will offer the sports compact executive sedan with both rear- and all-wheel drive as well as a six-speed manual and an automatic option.