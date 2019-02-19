autoevolution

All-New Lexus IS Sedan Rumored to Have BMW Inline-6 Turbo

The Supra-Z4 project probably only scratches the surface when it comes to what BMW and Toyota could collaborate on. A couple of years ago, European cars like the Verso, Auris, and Corolla were supposed to get Bavarian diesel engines. Of course, that never happened, but they could still be tinkering away on something.
Swapping is already happening, with the Supra having not only the TwinPower 3-liter but also the 2-liter base units outside of the American market. A report from Japanese website Best Car Magazine states that the next-generation Lexus IS would also have BMW engines.

For a while, it looked like Lexus was axing the IS. Such a decision would be well founded since America is more than happy with the more spacious ES. But Lexus is not giving up and will take the IS back to its sports compact sedan roots.

The report was picked up and translated by Lexus Enthusiast and suggests the BMW 3-liter turbo would be one of four engines that would be available in the IS. The others are a 2.0-liter turbo, a 2.4-liter turbo, and the obvious 2.5-liter hybrid. You can get the 2-liter turbo in many Lexus models already, including the RX 300t and the current IS, but we've never heard of a 2.4-liter turbo, and BMW is certainly not going to make anything like that.

Of course, Lexus was famous for making all sorts of smaller displacement engines, like its classic 2-liter inline-6. The source believes the next-gen compact sedan will be lighter by around 342 libs (155 kg). Other reports claim that both the wheelbase and overall length will grow by about 40mm, which is good news for rear seat passengers.

Even a return of the IS F is being discussed, one which would be powered not by a 5-liter, but by the twin-turbo V6 currently residing under the hood of the LS 500 flagship. If you ask us, this is all too speculative. But if Lexus wants to put the IS back on the map, at least half of these things need to be true.
