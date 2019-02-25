2020 Opel Corsa F Spied, Looks Different From All-New Peugeot 208

All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could

The last couple of times Opel mentioned anything about the Corsa was earlier this month. Following a teaser of the full-LED headlights, the Germans also confirmed the As opposed to when Opel was under General Motors, the French mothership decided to switch the platform to the CMP for the Corsa F. This change is apparent in the latest batch of photographs, revealing smoother lines compared to prototypes and test mules from a year ago.Spied in Southern Europe, the Corsa F shares some similarities with the 208 under the skin but the outside is where the two hatchbacks make their own separate statements. The design of the cabin is also different, with Peugeot going for the i-Cockpit of the 3008, 5008, and 508.The Common Modular Platform, developed for the B and C segments, complements the Efficient Modular Platform 2 used by larger models. This modularity means the Corsa F will get the PureTech 75, 100, and 130 engine options. Diesel enthusiasts will be treated to the BlueHDi 100. As far as transmissions are concerned, the five- and six-speed manuals will be complemented by the EAT8.Similar to the e-208, the Corsa F will be available with an all-electric powertrain with a front-mounted electric motor. Look forward to 136 PS (134 horsepower), 260 Nm (192 pound-feet), and a 50-kW battery. As far as range is concerned, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is capable of 300 kilometers (186 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.The last couple of times Opel mentioned anything about the Corsa was earlier this month. Following a teaser of the full-LED headlights, the Germans also confirmed the Corsa R2 rally car for the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship. The series comprises of 130 drivers from 18 countries, and one of the conditions to take part is age. More to the point, only drivers under the age of 27 are allowed to enter.