autoevolution

2020 Opel Corsa F Spied, Looks Different From All-New Peugeot 208

25 Feb 2019, 17:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It’s been two years since Groupe PSA bought Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors, and the all-new Corsa is nowhere to be seen. Fret not; the subcompact hatchback will be at European dealers in 2020 considering that Peugeot took the veils off the all-new 208 ahead of the Geneva Motor Show.
11 photos
2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F2020 Opel Corsa F
As opposed to when Opel was under General Motors, the French mothership decided to switch the platform to the CMP for the Corsa F. This change is apparent in the latest batch of photographs, revealing smoother lines compared to prototypes and test mules from a year ago.

Spied in Southern Europe, the Corsa F shares some similarities with the 208 under the skin but the outside is where the two hatchbacks make their own separate statements. The design of the cabin is also different, with Peugeot going for the i-Cockpit of the 3008, 5008, and 508.

The Common Modular Platform, developed for the B and C segments, complements the Efficient Modular Platform 2 used by larger models. This modularity means the Corsa F will get the PureTech 75, 100, and 130 engine options. Diesel enthusiasts will be treated to the BlueHDi 100. As far as transmissions are concerned, the five- and six-speed manuals will be complemented by the EAT8.

Similar to the e-208, the Corsa F will be available with an all-electric powertrain with a front-mounted electric motor. Look forward to 136 PS (134 horsepower), 260 Nm (192 pound-feet), and a 50-kW battery. As far as range is concerned, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is capable of 300 kilometers (186 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.

The last couple of times Opel mentioned anything about the Corsa was earlier this month. Following a teaser of the full-LED headlights, the Germans also confirmed the Corsa R2 rally car for the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship. The series comprises of 130 drivers from 18 countries, and one of the conditions to take part is age. More to the point, only drivers under the age of 27 are allowed to enter.
2020 Opel Corsa spyshots Opel Corsa hatchback Opel Europe
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
OPEL models:
OPEL Zafira LifeOPEL Zafira Life Large MPVOPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVOPEL Grandland XOPEL Grandland X CrossoverOPEL Insignia GSiOPEL Insignia GSi MediumOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSiOPEL Insignia Sports Tourer GSi MediumAll OPEL models  
 
 