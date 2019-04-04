autoevolution

Man Arrested For Tossing Coins at Plane’s Engine For Good Luck

4 Apr 2019, 11:06 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
When superstitions come to replace common sense, tragedies can happen. One such tragedy was avoided recently, as a domestic flight was about to take off from the airport at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Hubei province, China.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
A 31-year-old man was arrested for tossing 3 coins at the plane’s engine, as he was boarding it, the Daily Mail informs, citing reports in the local media. The man, surnamed Xia, was traveling with his wife and his 4-month baby, and he was caught by surveillance cameras throwing the coins right before stepping into the cabin, as he stood on the bridge.

Reports say 3 coins were recovered on the ground. The man was detained and his wife had to fly out without him, after a 40-minute delay. Asked why he’d done such a thing, Xia told airport authorities that his mother-in-law had advised him to toss the money, while saying a prayer, to have a safe flight since this was the first time his baby was on a plane.

“Hainan Airlines flight 7783 departing for Urumqi, Xinjiang was delayed for 40 minutes, affecting 101 passengers on the plane,” the Mail writes. “Two 1 yuan and one 1 jiao coins were found on the ground near the aircraft's engine after a security guard alerted airline staff.”

Needless to say, had the coins gotten into the engine and had Xia’s actions remained unnoticed, the engine could have been severely damaged or even destroyed.

“The engine could tremble, lose speed and even stop in mid-air if a coin were sucked into its core. That would put all the passengers on board at great risk,” a professor at Civil Aviation University of China is cited as saying.

Next time, stick to saying a prayer.

Though strange, tossing coins at plane’s engines isn’t exactly uncommon, the Mail says. Recently, there have been at least a handful of similar incidents, two of them involving elderly passengers. All of them were spotted in due time, before takeoff.
airplane airport superstition religion arrest China
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 