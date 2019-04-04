SsangYong Tivoli, Tivoli XLV Receive Minor Updates For 2019 Model Year

On the day SsangYong appointed chief operating officer Byung-tae Yea as chief executive officer, the automaker from South Korea also released the first details of the Tivoli and XLV for the 2019 model year. The mid-cycle refresh, which is expected to include an electric powertrain option, will go on sale sometime in 2020.
In production since 2015, the Tivoli is the first-ever SsangYong developed under the ownership of Mahindra. The Indian automaker bought 70 percent of the South Koreans in February 2011, which were under bankruptcy protection at the time. Right now, the stake is 74.65 percent, and SsangYong is doing better than ever before.
No fewer than 143,309 vehicles were sold last year, 109,140 domestically and 34,169 in exports. The Tivoli exceeded 43,000 sales, of which 6,182 were posted in Europe excluding the XLV. These said, what’s new for 2019 as far as the Tivoli and XLV are concerned?
First of all, on-the-road pricing starts at £14,495 in the United Kingdom for the Tivoli SE and £19,745 for the Tivoli XLV Ultimate. The industry-leading warranty (seven years or 150,000 miles) is backed up by 0-percent finance offers over five years, with PCP pricing from £179 per month.
Euro 6c-compliant gasoline and diesel engines, both displacing 1.6 liters, are available in Europe and the United Kingdom. The lengthened body and wheelbase of the XLV expands load capacity to 720 liters, and from the get-go, both models are equipped with all the amenities the average driver needs for daily use.
Air conditioning, steel wheels, cruise control, up to seven airbags, Bluetooth connectivity and remote keyless entry, a six-speed manual, and Autonomous Emergency Braking System are a few of the highlights. A six-speed Aisin automatic transmission and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with DAB, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto are also available.
Hill Descent Control comes standard on all trim levels while Ultimate models feature an auto-closing function linked to the remote central locking. The Aisin, if you were wondering, is available as an option only on the Ultimate.
“We listened to our customers who told us to keep the Tivoli range simple, extremely well-equipped yet still highly affordable,” commented Nick Laird, managing director of the automaker’s British division. “SsangYong really does offer no-nonsense cars that give UK car buyers amazing value for money.”
