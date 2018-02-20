SsangYong e-SIV Concept Previews Electric Compact Crossover

What does the e-SIV Concept that’s coming to the 88th Geneva Motor Show have to do with the Korando C300
? For starters, it’s a preview of the newcomer’s exterior design. As for the electric powertrain of the Electronic Smart Interface Vehicle, the 140-kW (190 PS or 188 brake horsepower) electric motor is just the ticket.
The “C-segment electric SUV concept”
measures 4,460 millimeters in length and features a 2,675-millimeter wheelbase, dimensions that are extremely close to those of the current-gen Korando
. Described as a “strategic model for the brand,”
the e-SIV is capable of fast charging the unspecified battery up to 80 percent in 50 minutes, bragging with 450 kilometers (279 miles) of range.
Maximum speed is limited to 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour), which is more than enough even for driving at highway speeds. 1,870 millmeters wide and 1,630 millimeters high, the e-SIV is most likely developed with seating for five people in mind.
The automaker’s fifth electric car concept after the KEV1 (2010), KEV2, e-XIV, and Tivoli EV-R (2015) will be joined by the Rexton Sports pickup truck
on stand 4131 of hall 4 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. As for the next-generation Korando, the time of arrival is still a mystery at this point, but don’t expect SsangYong to milk it out past the 2019 Seoul Motor Show next March.
As a brief refresher, SsangYong is owned by Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra since February 2011. The mothership also controls Pininfarina
since December 2015, having acquired the automotive design company and coachbuilder for €168 million. By market share in India, Mahindra ranks third (7.5 percent) after Hyundai Motor India (12.33 percent) and Maruti Suzuki (almost 50 percent).