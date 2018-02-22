autoevolution
 

Here's The European SsangYong Musso Pick-up First Official Photo Before Geneva

There will be two unveilings at the SsangYong booth on the 2018 Geneva Motor Show floor next month, revealed on Wednesday the South Korean manufacturer. Aside from the recently-teased e-SIV electric concept, the carmaker will also introduce the new Musso pick-up truck to European customers.
The carmaker calls the unveiling of the new Musso their “big news,” a preview of a model which will be launched on the British market later in the year.

The new Musso pick-up truck is based on the Rexton G4, a model which in the U.K. has been declared the 4WD of the year in 2017 by British magazine 4x4. The same G4 underpins SsangYong’s version of the pick-up truck for the Korean market, which will be sold there under the Rexton Sports name.

There are no official details about the European Musso pick-up, but it’s safe to assume that, apart for configuring the model for right-hand British drivers, there will be no major differences when it comes to technical specs.

In South Korea, the Rexton Sports will sell starting from 23,500,000 won ($22,090) and comes powered by the 2.2-liter e-XDi220 turbodiesel engine, with an output of 176 horsepower.

As said, alongside the Musso pick-up in Geneva will be the e-SIV, the carmaker’s fifth electric car concept since 2010. The model promises, thanks to an unspecified battery, 450 kilometers (279 miles) of range and a charging time of 50 minutes to 80 percent capacity.

SsangYong has been struggling with becoming a worth-noticing manufacturer for over a decade now. Hit by severe economic problems that culminated with violent clashes between workers and police in 2009, SsangYong managed to get a bit on track after being bought by Indian company Mahindra a year later.

But problems seem to not be ready yet. For 2017, SsangYong posted a loss of 65.8 billion Korean won ($60 million), after managing to sell only 143,685 cars globally, a decrease of 8 percent compared to a year before.
