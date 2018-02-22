Here's The European SsangYong Musso Pick-up First Official Photo Before Geneva

More on this:

1 SsangYong e-SIV Concept Previews Electric Compact Crossover

2 New SsangYong Pickup Truck Goes Official As Rexton Sports (Q200)

3 2019 SsangYong Korando C300 Spied Wearing Tivoli Bodywork

4 2018 SsangYong Rexton Coming To The UK This Fall, Priced From GBP 27,500