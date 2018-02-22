Here's The European SsangYong Musso Pick-up First Official Photo Before Geneva

The carmaker calls the unveiling of the new Musso their “big news
,” a preview of a model which will be launched on the British market later in the year.
The new Musso pick-up truck is based on the Rexton G4, a model which in the U.K. has been declared the 4WD
of the year in 2017 by British magazine 4x4. The same G4 underpins SsangYong’s version of the pick-up truck for the Korean market, which will be sold there under the Rexton Sports
name.
There are no official details about the European Musso pick-up, but it’s safe to assume that, apart for configuring the model for right-hand British drivers, there will be no major differences when it comes to technical specs.
In South Korea, the Rexton Sports will sell starting from 23,500,000 won ($22,090) and comes powered by the 2.2-liter e-XDi220 turbodiesel engine, with an output of 176 horsepower.
As said, alongside the Musso pick-up in Geneva will be the e-SIV, the carmaker’s fifth electric car concept since 2010. The model promises, thanks to an unspecified battery, 450 kilometers (279 miles) of range and a charging time of 50 minutes to 80 percent capacity.
SsangYong has been struggling with becoming a worth-noticing manufacturer for over a decade now. Hit by severe economic problems that culminated with violent clashes between workers and police
in 2009, SsangYong managed to get a bit on track after being bought by Indian company Mahindra a year later.
But problems seem to not be ready yet. For 2017, SsangYong posted a loss of 65.8 billion Korean won ($60 million), after managing to sell only 143,685 cars globally, a decrease of 8 percent compared to a year before.