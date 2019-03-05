2020 SsangYong Korando Storms Geneva with Fresh Appeal

autoevolution
As of this summer, the SUV-craving European market will have another choice on the menu, a South Korean dish that goes by the name of SsangYong Korando. Presented this week at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the new model specifically targets “families seeking an active lifestyle.”
The new generation of the Korando, the fourth as counted by the carmaker, is longer and wider than the outgoing version, but at the same time lower for improved aerodynamics. The increased dimensions translate into 551 liters of boot space or 1,248 with the rear seats folded down.

Visually, the new Korando sets itself apart from the previous generation thanks to the use of clearer lines that stretch the length of the car. The sharper design is visible right from the front, where the South Koreans redesigned pretty much everything.

At the interior, SsangYong went to great lengths to offer better head-room and rear seat space. It also fitted all the modern amenities that make a car appealing to customers, including 10.25-inch dual navigation cluster, 9-inch navigation screen, and ambient lighting.

Safety wise, the new Korando will be offered with emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert.

From the moment of its market launch, the model will be available with a choice of two engines, one brand new gasoline, and the other an updated version of an existing diesel powerplant.

The new engine, a 1.5-liter gasoline GDI, comes into the range with a power output of 163 ps and 280 Nm of torque. The 1.6-liter diesel is a tad less powerful, developing 136 ps and 324 Nm of torque. The two engines will feature an automatic stop/start system and a choice between a manual and an automatic transmission, both 6-speed.

Pricing for the 2020 SsangYong Korando was not announced. Full details can be found in the document attached below.
