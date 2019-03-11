SsangYong Steps Up Its Game With All-New Korando In Geneva

2 2019 SsangYong Korando C300 Is VIEWtiful, Will Debut In Geneva

Ever since Mahindra bought SsangYong, it’s been going well for the South Korean manufacturer of cheap but reliable crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks. The Korando embodies this 180-degree turn for the better, promising an electric option in 2020. 18 photos



With the right marketing campaigns and an expansion of the dealership network, SsangYong could challenge the likes of Dacia with the Duster in this part of the world. Given time, there’s no denying Mahindra will give the green light to a more aggressive push in the Old Continent.



The Korando now comes with a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline or 1.6-liter turbo diesel. The GDI is all new from the ground up, delivering 163 PS and 280 Nm. When equipped with the six-speed automatic transmission from Aisin, the diesel is much obliged to tow up to two tonnes.



Covered by a seven-year/150,000-mile warranty, the newest



The high levels of safety are complemented by 551 liters of luggage capacity, extendible to 1,248 liters with the rear seats folded flat into the floor. 4,452 millimeters long and featuring a wheelbase of 2,675 millimeters, the Korando is an idea smaller than the Volkswagen Tiguan.



Codenamed C300, the fourth generation is assembled in Pyeongtaek for everywhere the Korando is sold. In Europe, for example, SsangYong managed to move 14,767 models in 2018, of which the Korando accounted for 2,548 examples of the breed. The Tivoli subcompact crossover remains the automaker's best-selling nameplate.