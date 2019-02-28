autoevolution

2020 SsangYong Korando to Show Up in Geneva with ICE Engines, EV to Follow

Back in 2016, at the Geneva Motor Show, South Korean carmaker SsangYong presented the SIV-2 concept, a car meant to preview the fourth generation Korando. Exactly two years after that moment, the new Korando will make its public debut at the same event.
SsangYong did not release many details about its new SUV. Working with what we have, it seems that compared to the variant it replaces, the 2020 Korando is longer, wider and lower, making for a more aggressive looking and aerodynamic build.

The visual changes compared to the existing model are not all that great. There’s a new grille and headlight treatment, and that’ about it.

At the interior, the updates are limited to an 9 inch AVN and 10.25 inch full color LCD cluster with dual navigation and a four-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumber support.

SsangYong says its SUV is perhaps one of the roomiest on the market, with better head-room and more rear seat space than most other available models. That is so partly because at 2.675 mm long, the Korando in one of the longest cars in its segment.

At launch, the SUV will be powered by a choice of internal combustion engines only. There will be one gasoline and one diesel powerplants: the gasoline is a new 1.5-liter turbo and the diesel a revised 1.6-liter unit. No output specifications were announced for the two.

To go with the industry trend, SsangYong confirmed a while back the new Korando will have an electric variant as well, but it won’t be made available sooner than next year. It unclear what type of electric powertrain the carmaker will use. On the SIV-2, a hybrid using a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and a 10kW electric motor-generator was used.

The Korando is one of SsangYong’s best selling models, accounting for in between 3,000 and 5,000 units of the total.
